Westrock Coffee Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Provides 2025 and 2026 Outlook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and provided its outlook for 2025 and 2026.

Full Year 2024 Highlights1

Consolidated Results Net sales were $850.7 million, a decrease of 1.6% Gross profit was $153.8 million, an increase of 10.0% Net loss was $80.3 million compared to a net loss of $34.6 million in fiscal 2023 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $47.2 million and included $12.8 million of scale-up costs associated with our Conway Facility, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $45.1 million and no scale-up costs associated with our Conway Facility

Segment Results Beverage Solutions Net sales were $659.4 million, a decrease of 8.8% Segment Adjusted EBITDA 3 was $53.6 million, an increase of 28.9% Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio was 4.71x at December 31, 2024 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (“SS&T”) Net sales were $191.3 million, an increase of 34.9% Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million, an increase of 84.1%





Commenting on our results, Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “Westrock Coffee’s value proposition in the market is to be the premiere integrated strategic supplier to the pre-eminent coffee, tea, and energy beverage brands globally. And, in 2024 we made considerable progress executing against this strategy as evidenced by the dozen new major brands that we began to provide product development and manufacturing services to. These relationships helped us exit 2024 with 4Q Segment Adjusted EBITDA growth in both our reportable segments of over 50%, and leaves us poised for more of the same over the next couple of years as the major new contracts we have recently won begin to flow through the new $400 million manufacturing complex in Conway, Arkansas that comes online at scaled production levels this month.”

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

2 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and a reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this release.

3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility.





Fourth Quarter Highlights4

Consolidated Results Net sales were $229.0 million, an increase of 6.5% Gross profit was $38.0 million, an increase of 9.2% Net loss was $24.6 million, compared to a net loss of $20.1 million in the prior year period Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million and included $7.6 million of scale-up costs associated with our Conway Facility, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million and no scale-up costs in the prior year period

Segment Results Beverage Solutions Net sales were $174.1 million, essentially flat Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $17.8 million, an increase of 53.0% SS&T Net sales were $54.9 million, an increase of 37.8% Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million, an increase of 51.6%



4 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.





Upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility

On January 15, 2025, the Company entered into an Incremental Assumption Agreement and Amendment No. 4 (the “Amendment”) to its credit agreement. The Amendment expanded the bank syndicate to include members from the Farm Credit System and increased the amount of revolving credit facility commitments by $25.0 million. As a result of the Amendment, the amount of revolving facility commitments available to the Company is $200.0 million. Proceeds from the expanded revolving credit facility will be used to fund the previously announced installation of a second ready-to-drink can line at the Company’s extract and ready-to-drink facility in Conway, Arkansas, and for general corporate purposes. The Amendment also modified the secured net leverage ratio that the Company must comply with during the covenant relief period to increase the maximum secured net leverage ratio to (a) 6.00x for the test period ending June 30, 2025, (b) 5.50x for the test period ending September 30, 2025, and (c) 5.25x for the test period ending December 31, 2025. In addition, the minimum liquidity covenant will not apply after the covenant relief period ends.

2025 and 2026 Outlook

In 2025, the Company is expecting significant growth via several important drivers:

(i) volume growth in the Company’s core coffee business from new retail coffee customers; (ii) volume growth in the Company’s core coffee business from new retail coffee customers; (iii) full year benefit of expense savings from cost reduction and facility consolidation efforts in 2024; (iv) expense savings through operational improvements within our core manufacturing facilities; and (v) the rapid scale up of our RTD can volumes beginning in the second quarter of 2025 and continuing through the second quarter of 2026, and the launch of our RTD glass bottle products in the third quarter of 2025 and volume scale up through the second quarter of 2026.

The guidance presented is an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release, based on the current “C” market price of coffee, and excludes any impacts of future acquisitions, capital market transactions or the potential impact of tariffs. As such, actual results may vary from this guidance and the variations may be material. Management will provide additional details regarding the 2025 and 2026 outlook on its earnings results call to be held today.

Consolidated Guidance

1H 2025 2H 2025 2026 (Millions) Low High Low High Low High Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.5 $ 24.0 $ 42.5 $ 49.0 $ 130.0 $ 150.0



The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Such items include the impacts of non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments, among others.

Segment Guidance5

1H 2025 2H 2025 2026 (Millions) Low High Low High Low High Segment Adjusted EBITDA Beverage Solutions $ 25.0 $ 30.0 $ 45.0 $ 50.0 $ 125.0 $ 142.0 SS&T 2.5 4.0 2.5 4.0 5.0 8.0



Leverage Guidance

The Company is subject to a maximum secured net leverage ratio, as defined in its credit agreement. The Company expects its Beverage Solutions credit agreement secured net leverage ratio to be as follows:

June 30, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2026 Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio 5.70x 4.90x 3.00x



The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted Beverage Solutions Adjusted EBITDA5 without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted.

5 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility.





Westrock Coffee Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Thousands, except par value) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,151 $ 37,196 Restricted cash 9,413 644 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,995 and $2,915, respectively 99,566 99,158 Inventories 163,323 149,921 Derivative assets 19,746 13,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,444 12,473 Total current assets 333,643 313,050 Property, plant and equipment, net 467,011 344,038 Goodwill 116,111 116,111 Intangible assets, net 114,879 122,945 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,380 67,601 Other long-term assets 6,756 7,769 Total Assets $ 1,101,780 $ 971,514 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 14,057 $ 9,811 Short-term debt 54,659 43,694 Accounts payable 84,255 69,106 Supply chain finance program 78,838 78,076 Derivative liabilities 11,966 3,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,095 35,217 Total current liabilities 277,870 239,635 Long-term debt, net 325,880 223,092 Convertible notes payable - related party, net 49,706 — Deferred income taxes 14,954 10,847 Operating lease liabilities 60,692 63,554 Warrant liabilities — 44,801 Other long-term liabilities 1,346 1,629 Total liabilities 730,448 583,558 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,511 shares and 23,512 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value 273,850 274,216 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 94,221 shares and 88,051 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 942 880 Additional paid-in-capital 519,878 471,666 Accumulated deficit (442,922 ) (362,624 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,584 3,818 Total shareholders' equity 97,482 113,740 Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,101,780 $ 971,514





Westrock Coffee Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 228,977 $ 214,966 $ 850,726 $ 864,714 Costs of sales 190,965 180,149 696,952 724,856 Gross profit 38,012 34,817 153,774 139,858 Selling, general and administrative expense 42,955 39,302 185,137 144,577 Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 3,896 1,875 13,797 14,557 Impairment charges 3,690 — 5,686 — (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2,687 ) 8 (1,722 ) 1,153 Total operating expenses 47,854 41,185 202,898 160,287 Loss from operations (9,842 ) (6,368 ) (49,124 ) (20,429 ) Other (income) expense Interest expense 11,935 7,941 33,856 29,157 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 119 8,626 (7,015 ) (10,207 ) Other, net 190 123 413 1,446 Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (22,086 ) (23,058 ) (76,378 ) (40,825 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,474 (3,027 ) 3,728 (6,358 ) Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities 47 20 192 100 Net loss $ (24,607 ) $ (20,051 ) $ (80,298 ) $ (34,567 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — — 15 Net loss attributable to shareholders (24,607 ) (20,051 ) (80,298 ) (34,582 ) Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares 87 88 349 (161 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (24,520 ) $ (19,963 ) $ (79,949 ) $ (34,743 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 94,188 88,047 89,795 80,684 Diluted 94,188 88,047 89,795 80,684





Westrock Coffee Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (80,298 ) $ (34,567 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,745 26,584 Impairment charges 5,686 — Equity-based compensation 11,608 8,708 Provision for credit losses 2,316 979 Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense 3,224 3,517 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,722 ) 1,153 Mark-to-market adjustments (4,622 ) (104 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (7,015 ) (10,207 ) Foreign currency transactions 598 1,864 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 3,287 (6,512 ) Other 1,257 2,486 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,766 ) 1,688 Inventories (6,558 ) 915 Derivative assets and liabilities 16,383 6,440 Prepaid expense and other assets 1,983 (1,890 ) Accounts payable 5,693 (59,292 ) Accrued liabilities and other 2,958 (5,826 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,243 ) (64,064 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (159,625 ) (164,611 ) Additions to intangible assets (173 ) (173 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (2,392 ) Acquisition of equity method investments and non-marketable securities — (1,385 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13,875 206 Net cash used in investing activities (145,923 ) (168,355 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (181,242 ) (199,196 ) Proceeds from debt 278,141 258,490 Payments on supply chain financing program (163,869 ) (32,141 ) Proceeds from supply chain financing program 164,631 110,217 Proceeds from convertible notes payable 22,000 — Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related party 50,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (3,329 ) (3,158 ) Payment of convertible notes payable issuance costs (511 ) — Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements (7,706 ) (6,268 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12 848 Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants — 2,632 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 635 118,767 Payment of equity issuance costs (10 ) (1,000 ) Payment for purchase of non-controlling interest — (2,000 ) Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards (2,122 ) (2,977 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 156,630 244,214 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 260 (360 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,276 ) 11,435 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,840 26,405 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,564 $ 37,840





Westrock Coffee Company

Summary of Segment Results

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Beverage Solutions Net sales $ 174,061 $ 175,119 $ 659,383 $ 722,865 Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 17,842 11,659 53,639 41,624 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability Net sales2 $ 54,916 $ 39,847 $ 191,343 $ 141,849 Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 3,130 2,064 6,366 3,457

1 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility. Refer to the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information regarding our segments and a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities.

2 - Net of intersegment revenues.





Westrock Coffee Company

Calculation of Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Secured Net Leverage Ratio

(Unaudited) (Thousands, except leverage ratio) Trailing Twelve-Months Beverage Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,639 Permissible credit agreement adjustments1 9,126 Trailing Twelve-Months Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,765 End of period: Term loan facility $ 155,313 Delayed draw term loan facility 48,125 Revolving credit facility 112,500 Letters of credit outstanding 2,560 Secured debt 318,498 Beverage Solutions unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (22,917 ) Secured net debt $ 295,581 Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio 4.71x

1 – Primarily consists of $6.6 million of pro forma run-rate impact of cost savings initiatives enacted during the second quarter of 2024, as permitted by the Credit Agreement.

The Company is required to maintain compliance with, among other things, a secured net leverage ratio under the terms of its credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) among the Company, Westrock Beverage Solutions, LLC, as the borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sustainability structuring agent, and each issuing bank and lender party thereto. The secured net leverage ratio is calculated as secured net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement, and is applicable only to our Beverage Solutions segment.

Management believes that our secured net leverage ratio provides useful information to investors and other users of our financial data regarding the Company’s compliance with its material financial covenants. Failure to comply with the covenants in the Credit Agreement or make payments when due could result in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, could accelerate our repayment obligations under the Credit Agreement and could result in a default and acceleration under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. Under these circumstances, we might not have sufficient funds or other resources to satisfy all of our obligations. As of the date of this press release, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants.





Westrock Coffee Company

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (24,607 ) $ (20,051 ) $ (80,298 ) $ (34,567 ) Interest expense 11,935 7,941 33,856 29,157 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,474 (3,027 ) 3,728 (6,358 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,549 8,166 34,745 26,584 EBITDA 1,351 (6,971 ) (7,969 ) 14,816 Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 3,896 1,875 13,797 14,557 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 119 8,626 (7,015 ) (10,207 ) Management and consulting fees (S&D Coffee, Inc. acquisition) — — — 556 Equity-based compensation 3,100 2,411 11,608 8,708 Impairment charges 3,690 — 5,686 — Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility pre-production costs 5,429 5,083 35,544 11,698 Mark-to-market adjustments (1,930 ) 941 (4,622 ) (104 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2,687 ) 8 (1,722 ) 1,153 Other 366 1,750 1,873 3,904 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,334 $ 13,723 $ 47,180 $ 45,081





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, including management services and consulting agreements entered into in connection with the acquisition of S&D Coffee, Inc., impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain non-capitalizable costs necessary to place the Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility into commercial production, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis.

Since EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

