Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,333 in the last 365 days.

Superior Group of Companies Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

– Total net sales of $145.4 million versus $147.2 million in prior year fourth quarter 
– Net income of $2.1 million versus $3.6 million in prior year fourth quarter 
– EBITDA of $7.3 million versus $9.9 million in prior year fourth quarter –
– Board of Directors approves additional stock repurchase plan
– Provides full-year outlook –
 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its fourth quarter 2024 results.

“For 2024, we grew sales and diluted EPS 4% and 35%, respectively, while strengthening our balance sheet and making strategic investments in our people, services, products and technology.  Capping the year, our fourth quarter results came in as expected, placing us within our full-year outlook ranges which were raised in May of last year, and again reflecting back-end weighted results as anticipated,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “While market conditions continue to reflect customer uncertainty, our team is demonstrating resilience and adaptability, and we are committed to tackling what we can control. Specifically, we are focused on cost management, operational efficiencies, customer experience and driving innovation, and when conditions turn we see tremendous opportunities for growth and market share opportunities across our three attractive end markets. Our outlook for 2025 reflects continued growth and margin expansion, and today our Board has approved a significant expansion of our share repurchase authorization.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, net sales declined to $145.4 million compared to fourth quarter 2023 net sales of $147.2 million. Pretax income declined to $2.5 million compared to $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income declined to $2.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to $3.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

2025 Full-Year Outlook

The Company forecasts full-year 2025 net sales in the range of $585 million to $595 million, versus 2024 net sales of $565.7 million, and forecasts full-year earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.75 to $0.82, versus $0.73 in 2024. 

Stock Repurchase Plan

The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to an additional $17.5 million worth of its common stock. This plan will be in effect upon completion or expiration of the previous plan approved by the Board of Directors on August 12, 2024, which had authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million and through which the Company had purchased 523,472 shares for $7.4 million through year-end 2024.

The new stock repurchase plan, which has no expiration date, allows the Company to purchase common stock from time to time through, among other ways, open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block purchases, and/or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, subject to certain requirements and factors. The number of shares purchased and the timing of any purchases will depend upon a number of factors, including the price and availability of the Company’s stock and general market conditions. Shares repurchased may be reissued later in connection with employee benefit plans and other general corporate purposes.

Second Amendment to Credit Agreement

On March 7, 2025, the Company, entered into a Second Amendment to the Credit Agreement among the Company, the domestic subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto (the “Lenders”), and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent for the Lenders, pursuant to which the Company is now allowed to make restricted payments in an amount not to exceed $30 million in any fiscal year, up from $20 million previously, which increase will allow the Company greater flexibility in paying dividends and funding share repurchases. 

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through March 18, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 8841600 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short-term and long-term plans for cash (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to a potential trade war, supply disruptions, inflationary environments (including with respect to shipping costs and the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company’s previously disclosed material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Comparative figures are as follows:

 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net sales   $ 145,408     $ 147,241     $ 565,676     $ 543,302  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Cost of goods sold     91,448       91,809       345,098       339,755  
Selling and administrative expenses     50,020       49,198       199,926       184,060  
Interest expense     1,461       2,060       6,358       9,718  
      142,929       143,067       551,382       533,533  
Income before income tax expense     2,479       4,174       14,294       9,769  
Income tax expense     390       617       2,290       997  
Net income   $ 2,089     $ 3,557     $ 12,004     $ 8,772  
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.22     $ 0.75     $ 0.55  
Diluted   $ 0.13     $ 0.22     $ 0.73     $ 0.54  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                                
Basic     15,675,402       16,010,006       16,008,015       15,968,199  
Diluted     16,250,792       16,238,736       16,504,384       16,159,308  
                                 
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.56     $ 0.56  
                                 


 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
       
    December 31,  
    2024     2023  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,766     $ 19,896  
Accounts receivable     95,092       103,494  
Inventories     96,675       98,067  
Contract assets     51,688       48,715  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,831       9,188  
Total current assets     273,052       279,360  
Property, plant and equipment, net     41,879       46,890  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     15,567       17,909  
Deferred tax asset     13,835       12,356  
Intangible assets, net     51,137       51,160  
Goodwill     2,304       -  
Other assets     17,360       14,775  
Total assets   $ 415,134     $ 422,450  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 50,942     $ 50,520  
Other current liabilities     44,367       43,978  
Current portion of long-term debt     5,625       4,688  
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     814       1,403  
Total current liabilities     101,748       100,589  
Long-term debt     80,410       88,789  
Long-term pension liability     13,315       13,284  
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities     935       557  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     10,486       12,809  
Other long-term liabilities     9,384       8,784  
Total liabilities     216,278       224,812  
Commitments and contingencies                
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)     -       -  
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 16,484,921 and 16,564,712 shares, respectively     16       16  
Additional paid-in capital     84,060       77,443  
Retained earnings     120,139       122,464  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (5,359 )     (2,285 )
Total shareholders’ equity     198,856       197,638  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 415,134     $ 422,450  
                 


 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
       
    Years Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income   $ 12,004     $ 8,772  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     13,185       13,995  
Inventory write-downs     2,423       2,346  
Share-based compensation expense     4,270       3,787  
Deferred income tax benefit     (1,581 )     (1,635 )
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     437       (189 )
Change in fair value of written put options     653       489  
Other, net     739       749  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses:                
Accounts receivable     7,977       1,051  
Contract assets     (3,434 )     4,310  
Inventories     (1,031 )     24,672  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (2,375 )     8,515  
Other assets     (2,953 )     (2,222 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities     1,934       13,310  
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     (686 )     (279 )
Long-term pension liability     433       407  
Other long-term liabilities     1,433       851  
Net cash provided by operating activities     33,428       78,929  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (4,435 )     (4,963 )
Acquisition of businesses     (4,000 )     -  
Other investments     -       (545 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (8,435 )     (5,508 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Borrowings under revolving lines of credit     47,000       6,000  
Payments under revolving lines of credit     (50,000 )     (64,000 )
Payment of term loan     (4,687 )     (3,750 )
Debt issuance costs     -       (300 )
Payment of cash dividends     (9,284 )     (9,188 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     (897 )     (553 )
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options     1,128       175  
Shares withheld for taxes     (317 )     -  
Common stock reacquired and retired     (7,417 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (24,474 )     (71,616 )
                 
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash     (1,649 )     369  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (1,130 )     2,174  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year     19,896       17,722  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year   $ 18,766     $ 19,896  
                 


 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 2,089     $ 3,557     $ 12,004     $ 8,772  
Interest expense     1,461       2,060       6,358       9,718  
Income tax expense     390       617       2,290       997  
Depreciation and amortization     3,313       3,664       13,185       13,995  
Intangible assets impairment charge     -       -       260       -  
EBITDA(1)   $ 7,253     $ 9,898     $ 34,097     $ 33,482  
EBITDA margin(1)     5.0 %     6.7 %     6.0 %     6.2 %
                                 

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense and impairment charges. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization and impairment charges). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.  EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

 
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                                     
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024:                                                
Net sales   $ 353,314     $ 119,191     $ 96,949     $ (3,778 )   $ -     $ 565,676  
Cost of goods sold     228,591       73,445       44,742       (1,680 )     -       345,098  
Gross margin     124,723       45,746       52,207       (2,098 )     -       220,578  
Selling and administrative expenses     94,384       41,149       42,999       (2,098 )     23,492       199,926  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     5,948       3,892       2,968       -       377       13,185  
Intangible assets impairment charge     -       260       -       -       -       260  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 36,287     $ 8,749     $ 12,176     $ -     $ (23,115 )   $ 34,097  
                                                 
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023:                                                
Net sales   $ 342,680     $ 113,878     $ 91,500     $ (4,756 )   $ -     $ 543,302  
Cost of goods sold     228,053       71,597       42,352       (2,247 )     -       339,755  
Gross margin     114,627       42,281       49,148       (2,509 )     -       203,547  
Selling and administrative expenses     88,225       38,209       39,682       (2,509 )     20,453       184,060  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     6,744       3,925       2,942       -       384       13,995  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 33,146     $ 7,997     $ 12,408     $ -     $ (20,069 )   $ 33,482  


    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024:                                                
Net sales   $ 92,403     $ 30,337     $ 23,527     $ (859 )   $ -     $ 145,408  
Cost of goods sold     61,057       20,110       10,667       (386 )     -       91,448  
Gross margin     31,346       10,227       12,860       (473 )     -       53,960  
Selling and administrative expenses     23,898       10,218       10,563       (473 )     5,814       50,020  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     1,435       1,055       722       -       101       3,313  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 8,883     $ 1,064     $ 3,019     $ -     $ (5,713 )   $ 7,253  
                                                 
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023:                                                
Net sales   $ 97,725     $ 28,003     $ 22,565     $ (1,052 )   $ -     $ 147,241  
Cost of goods sold     63,561       17,725       10,807       (497 )     -       91,596  
Gross margin     34,164       10,278       11,758       (555 )     -       55,645  
Selling and administrative expenses     24,392       9,748       10,180       (555 )     5,646       49,411  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     1,918       911       732       -       103       3,664  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 11,690     $ 1,441     $ 2,310     $ -     $ (5,543 )   $ 9,898  
                                                 

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and any other items not tied to the operational performance of the segment. Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Superior Group of Companies Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more