Stitch Fix Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended February 1, 2025.

“Our team delivered another strong quarter, once again exceeding our expectations as we further advanced our transformation strategy,” said Matt Baer, CEO, Stitch Fix. “Our clients are responding to the improvements we’ve made to our experience, including the increased newness in our assortment, expanded Fix flexibility, and investments in stronger client-Stylist relationships. We are encouraged by our progress and remain focused on successfully executing our strategy so we can realize our vision to be the most client-centric and personalized shopping experience.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $312.1 million, a decrease of 5.5% year-over-year.

Active clients of 2,371,000, a decrease of 63,000, or 2.6%, quarter-over-quarter; and a decrease of 434,000, or 15.5%, year-over-year.

Net revenue per active client (“RPAC”) of $537, an increase of 4.3% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 44.5%, an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by higher average order values and improved product margins.

Net loss of $6.6 million and diluted loss per share of $0.05.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.1%, which reflect continued cost management discipline.

Net cash used in operating activities of $16.2 million and free cash flow of negative $19.4 million in the second fiscal quarter.

We ended the quarter with $229.8 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments; and no debt.

Financial Outlook

Our updated financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ending May 3, 2025, is as follows:

Q3 2025 Net Revenue $311 million - $316 million (3.6)% - (2.1)% YoY Adjusted EBITDA $7 million - $10 million 2.3% - 3.2% margin

Our fiscal year is a 52-week or 53-week period ending on the Saturday closest to July 31. The fiscal year 2025 is a 52-week year and the fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the fourth quarter ending August 3, 2024.

Our financial outlook for fiscal year 2025 is as follows:

Fiscal Year 2025 Net Revenue



$1.225 billion - $1.240 billion



(8.4)% - (7.3)% YoY (6.9)% - (5.8)% YoY adjusted to a 52-week period (1) Adjusted EBITDA $40 million - $47 million 3.3% - 3.8% margin

(1) Full fiscal year 2024 net revenue from continuing operations has been adjusted to remove the impact of the 53rd week for year-over-year comparative purposes.

We expect both the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 gross margin to be approximately 44% to 45%, and full fiscal year 2025 advertising expense as a percentage of revenue to be at the high end of the 8% to 9% range we provided last quarter.

Stitch Fix has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP net income (loss) because it does not provide an outlook for GAAP net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of restructuring and other one-time costs, net other income (expense), provision for income taxes, and stock-based compensation expense, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP net income (loss). Because Stitch Fix cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP net income (loss). For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Discontinued Operations

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we ceased operations of our UK business and met the accounting requirements for reporting the UK business as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements reflect the results of the UK business as a discontinued operation for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, amounts and disclosures relate to our continuing operations.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) is the leading online personal styling service that helps people discover the styles they will love that fit perfectly so they always look - and feel - their best. Few things are more personal than getting dressed, but finding clothing that fits and looks great can be a challenge. Stitch Fix solves that problem. By pairing expert stylists with best-in-class AI and recommendation algorithms, the company leverages its assortment of exclusive and national brands to meet each client's individual tastes and needs, making it convenient for clients to express their personal style without having to spend hours in stores or sifting through endless choices online. Stitch Fix, which was founded in 2011, is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call and webcast, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations for future financial performance, including our profitability and long-term targets; guidance on financial results and metrics for the third quarter and full fiscal year of 2025; the impact of our transformation strategy and the continuation of positive trends in our financial results and metrics; that the execution of our strategy and priorities will enable us to achieve long-term, sustainable, and profitable growth and positive free cash flow; our expectation to return to revenue growth during fiscal year 2026; that the changes we have made to our client experience will help us acquire, retain, and reactivate highly engaged clients over time and better serve our clients; our confidence that the Men’s channel can be a durable growth engine for us going forward; that our expanded Fix options, including enhanced flexibility with respect to the number of items in a Fix, will become an important driver of long-term engagement; our investments to strengthen relationships between clients and Stylists; our expectations regarding opportunities for improved performance in our Freestyle channel as a result of our data-driven initiatives; our expectation that tariffs will not impact client prices or margins in the second half of the fiscal year; that we will continue to build a stronger operational foundation that will enable us to scale and move toward growth; and our expectations regarding warehouse costs, transportation costs, gross margin, average order value, inventory levels, and advertising spend. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the current macroeconomic environment; our ability to generate sufficient net revenue to offset our costs; consumer behavior; our ability to acquire, engage, and retain clients; our ability to provide offerings and services that achieve market acceptance; our data science and technology, Stylists, operations, marketing initiatives, and other key strategic areas, including the implementation of our transformation strategy; risks related to our inventory levels and management; risks related to our supply chain, sourcing of materials and shipping of merchandise; risks related to our real estate leases; our ability to forecast our future operating results; and other risks described in the filings we make with the SEC. Further information on these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.stitchfix.com. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.





Stitch Fix, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) February 1, 2025 August 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,205 $ 162,862 Short-term investments 105,898 84,106 Inventory, net 109,591 97,903 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,065 21,839 Current assets, discontinued operations 145 — Total current assets 352,904 366,710 Long-term investments 10,734 — Property and equipment, net 46,843 51,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,404 63,780 Other long-term assets 4,753 4,857 Total assets $ 472,638 $ 486,864 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,421 $ 87,058 Operating lease liabilities 22,202 21,817 Accrued liabilities 74,086 73,007 Gift card liability 7,600 6,749 Deferred revenue 9,038 9,217 Other current liabilities 5,807 5,201 Current liabilities, discontinued operations — 502 Total current liabilities 191,154 203,551 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 83,121 95,685 Other long-term liabilities 606 606 Total liabilities 274,881 299,842 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 708,187 684,650 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (352 ) (335 ) Accumulated deficit (480,038 ) (467,253 ) Treasury stock, at cost (30,042 ) (30,042 ) Total stockholders’ equity 197,757 187,022 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 472,638 $ 486,864









Stitch Fix, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 Revenue, net $ 312,110 $ 330,402 $ 630,928 $ 695,187 Cost of goods sold 173,249 186,922 347,262 392,604 Gross profit 138,861 143,480 283,666 302,583 Gross margin 44.5 % 43.4 % 45.0 % 43.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 147,886 181,518 301,657 369,282 Operating loss (9,025 ) (38,038 ) (17,991 ) (66,699 ) Interest income 2,663 2,673 5,595 4,921 Other income (expense), net (79 ) 578 (151 ) 989 Loss before income taxes (6,441 ) (34,787 ) (12,547 ) (60,789 ) Provision for income taxes 182 169 339 338 Net loss from continuing operations (6,623 ) (34,956 ) (12,886 ) (61,127 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 94 (568 ) 101 (9,887 ) Net loss (6,529 ) (35,524 ) (12,785 ) (71,014 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (57 ) 49 (17 ) 170 Foreign currency translation — — — (1,129 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (57 ) 49 (17 ) (959 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,586 ) $ (35,475 ) $ (12,802 ) $ (71,973 ) Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.52 ) Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 127,984,475 119,045,026 126,978,567 117,845,093 Diluted 127,984,475 119,045,026 126,978,567 117,845,093





Stitch Fix, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Six Months Ended February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities from Continuing Operations Net loss from continuing operations $ (12,886 ) $ (61,127 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations: Change in inventory reserves 2,047 (5,137 ) Stock-based compensation expense 29,931 40,967 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 13,481 26,593 Other 54 (1,353 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (13,735 ) 9,652 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,128 ) 6,678 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (5,803 ) (3,689 ) Accounts payable (14,945 ) (22,463 ) Accrued liabilities 762 8,315 Deferred revenue (179 ) (1,601 ) Gift card liability 851 1,028 Other liabilities 606 401 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (1,944 ) (1,736 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities from Continuing Operations Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 21 Purchases of property and equipment (7,547 ) (7,427 ) Purchases of securities available-for-sale (96,554 ) — Sales of securities available-for-sale 2,468 — Maturities of securities available-for-sale 62,659 15,970 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations (38,974 ) 8,564 Cash Flows from Financing Activities from Continuing Operations Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net 6 — Payments for tax withholdings related to vesting of restricted stock units (8,106 ) (8,342 ) Other (93 ) (388 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (8,193 ) (8,730 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations (49,111 ) (1,902 ) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (546 ) (9,311 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations — (171 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (546 ) (9,482 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (550 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (49,657 ) (11,934 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 162,862 239,437 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 113,205 $ 227,503 Supplemental Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 621 $ 1,233 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,389 $ 897 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 1,706 $ 2,568

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between continuing operations of companies. We believe free cash flow from continuing operations (“Free Cash Flow”) is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from continuing operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income and other (income) expense, net as these items are not components of our core business;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our provision for income taxes, which may increase or decrease cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs incurred related to discrete restructuring plans and other one-time costs attributable to our continuing operations that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe exclusion of these items facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time, however these costs do include cash outflows; and

Free Cash Flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from continuing operations excluding interest income, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring and other one-time costs related to our continuing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue for the period. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (in thousands) February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 Net loss from continuing operations $ (6,623 ) $ (34,956 ) $ (12,886 ) $ (61,127 ) Add (deduct): Interest income (2,663 ) (2,673 ) (5,595 ) (4,921 ) Other (income) expense, net 79 (578 ) 151 (989 ) Provision for income taxes 182 169 339 338 Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,115 9,401 14,500 18,840 Stock-based compensation expense 17,281 21,065 29,931 40,967 Restructuring and other one-time costs (2) 548 12,019 2,974 19,969 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,919 $ 4,447 $ 29,414 $ 13,077

(1) For the three and six months ended January 27, 2024, depreciation and amortization excluded $3.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively, reflected as restructuring charges within restructuring and other one-time costs.

(2) For the three and six months ended February 1, 2025, restructuring charges were $0.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively, primarily in severance and employee-related benefits and other restructuring costs; and other-one time costs were $0.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively, in one-time bonuses for certain continuing employees. For the three and six months ended January 27, 2024, restructuring charges were $8.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, and other-one time costs were $3.6 million in one-time professional services fees in both periods.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations, reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows from investing activities from continuing operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (in thousands) February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 February 1, 2025 January 27, 2024 Free Cash Flow reconciliation: Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations $ (16,212 ) $ (22,295 ) $ (1,944 ) $ (1,736 ) Deduct: Purchases of property and equipment (3,224 ) (3,774 ) (7,547 ) (7,427 ) Free Cash Flow $ (19,436 ) $ (26,069 ) $ (9,491 ) $ (9,163 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations $ (3,245 ) $ (624 ) $ (38,974 ) $ 8,564 Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations $ (4,408 ) $ (4,622 ) $ (8,193 ) $ (8,730 )

Operating Metrics

February 1, 2025 November 2, 2024 August 3, 2024 April 27, 2024 January 27, 2024 Active clients (in thousands) 2,371 2,434 2,508 2,633 2,805 Net Revenue per Active Client $ 537 $ 531 $ 533 $ 525 $ 515

Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item via Freestyle in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. Clients check out a Fix when they indicate what items they are keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Women’s, Men’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients measured as of the last day of the period.

