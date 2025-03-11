Submit Release
NOTICE: Notice of Intent - Proposed Amendment of Rule regarding Petitions for the Adoption, Amendment, or Repeal of Rules

March 11, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend LAC 7:I.105, relative to petitions for adoption, amendment, or repeal of administrative rules. Revised Statute 49:964 mandates that agencies provide by rule for the filing and disposition of petitions for declaratory orders and rulings as to the applicability of any statutory provision or of any rule or order of the agency. The following proposed rule provides the mechanism and procedure by which interested persons may submit a petition for adoption, amendment or repeal of administrative rules to the department or to any public body created within it.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the March 2025 edition of the State Register. Interested Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Amy L. McInnis, Department of Agriculture & Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Suite 2000, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on April 10, 2025. All written comments must be signed and dated.

