NOTICE: Notice of Intent - Proposed Repeal of Central Registry Rules

News

March 11, 2025

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving the public notice that the Department intends to repeal LAC 7:XXXVII.101-119), relative to the central registry for the recordation of financing statements and security devices that establish security interests in farm products.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the March 2025 edition of the State Register. Interested Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Amy L. McInnis, Department of Agriculture & Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Suite 2000, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on April 10, 2025. All written comments must be signed and dated.

Notice of Intent