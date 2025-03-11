Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,332 in the last 365 days.

Testimony on the Navy’s 2025 Shipbuilding Plan and Its Implications for the Shipbuilding Industrial Base

Eric J. Labs, Senior Analyst for Naval Forces and Weapons in CBO’s National Security Division, testifies before the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Testimony on the Navy’s 2025 Shipbuilding Plan and Its Implications for the Shipbuilding Industrial Base

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more