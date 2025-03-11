Launch of new online tool supports electric vehicle partners in Washington

OLYMPIA – A new interactive online tool helps partners and organizations across the state plan for more electric vehicle chargers, making it easier to expand charging access as more drivers make the switch to electric.

The Electric Vehicle Mapping and Planning Tool, created by the Washington State Department of Transportation in partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce, is an interactive map with access to more than 100 public data sets. It helps policymakers, planners and partners make informed decisions about where to add charging stations as the state moves toward a zero-emission future.

“We’re excited to launch the EV-MAP and hear from users who will help shape Washington’s move to electric vehicles,” said WSDOT Alternative Fuels Program Manager Tonia Buell. “Exploring the data can help ensure there’s a reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for everyone.”

With just a click, users can explore current EV charging locations, find the best spots for future charging stations and download data to support planning efforts.

Washington ranks among the top in the nation for electric vehicle adoption. From 2023 to 2024, the number of registered electric vehicles in Washington increased 34%, with a total of 223,995 electric vehicles registered. In late 2024, more than 20% of new cars sold in Washington were electric—about one in five.

As EV use rises, a strong, well-planned charging network is essential. This tool helps improve charging access, reduce range anxiety and supports Washington’s efforts to cut emissions.

Explore the EV-MAP

This new tool is for everyone—local policymakers shaping transportation decisions, businesses considering charger installations, or anyone curious about EV growth.