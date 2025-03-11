State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Road Reconstruction Project in Village of Hamilton, Madison County

Meeting Set for Monday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton High School

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Monday, April 7, 2025, pertaining to an upcoming pavement reconstruction and safety enhancement project on State Route 12B in the Village of Hamilton, Madison County.

The meeting will begin with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. in the Hamilton High School Auditorium, 47 West Kendrick Avenue, Hamilton, NY 13346.

The formal presentation will go over the preferred design alternative for the State Route 12B reconstruction project, which is in the preliminary design phase. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the preferred design alternative following the presentation. NYSDOT representatives will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions and concerns.

The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to promote public engagement in the development of transportation projects.

For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447.

