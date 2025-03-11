Crumbl + Pi Day = A Tasty Equation: Crumbl to offer Pi Day themed dessert

Crumbl Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pi Day is just around the corner, and Crumbl is ready with a fan-favorite dessert to celebrate the mathematical magic of 3.14. For the week of March 10-15 only, Key Lime Pie is on Crumbl’s menu for families, classrooms, and math enthusiasts to enjoy. With its cool citrusy center, buttery graham cracker crust, and fresh lime slice on top, Crumbl’s Key Lime Pie is a sweet reason to celebrate this March 14th!The team at Crumbl is passionate about education, and looks forward to elevating the excitement around Pi Day for math and dessert fans of all ages with their delicious Key Lime Pie. Parents and teachers can order pies for their little mathematicians throughout the entire week.Over 300 desserts have made an appearance on Crumbl’s weekly rotating menus since the brand began 7 years ago. In 2024, Crumbl began offering desserts beyond cookies, and has since served up a variety of cakes, brownies, puddings, cheesecakes, and of course pies. Crumb’s Key Lime Pie is made with fresh lime zest and a buttery graham cracker crust, adorned with decorative whipped cream, and topped with a fresh lime slice. It was one of the first pies created in Crumbl kitchens, and remains a staple for dessert lovers everywhere.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.