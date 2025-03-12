TK Credit Recovery is Offering California Credit Unions Comprehensive Collection Services
California Credit Unions Can Take Advantage of TK Credit Recovery's Expertise to Triple Their Recoveries
We understand the challenges faced by credit unions in recovering debts and we are proud to have a team that is able to deliver results that are three times higher than the industry average. ”YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery, a leading debt collection agency, is proud to announce their comprehensive collection services for California credit unions. With a team of top litigation attorneys, experienced skip-tracers, and skilled negotiators, TK Credit Recovery has achieved recovery rates three times higher than the industry average.
President Eric Kaasa is pleased with the success of TK Credit Recovery's collection services, which have helped numerous credit unions in California recover outstanding debts. By combining the expertise of the best litigation attorney in the state, Bret Yaple, with the top skip-tracers and experienced negotiators, TK Credit Recovery has been able to achieve impressive results for their clients.
"Our team at TK Credit Recovery is dedicated to providing the best collection services to our clients," said President Eric Kaasa. "We understand the challenges faced by credit unions in recovering debts and we are proud to have a team that is able to deliver results that are three times higher than the industry average. We are committed to helping credit unions in California achieve their financial goals."
TK Credit Recovery's team of experts has an average of 25 years of experience in the industry, making them well-equipped to handle even the most challenging debt collection cases. Their comprehensive collection services include skip-tracing, litigation, and negotiation, ensuring that all avenues are explored to recover outstanding debts.
Credit unions in California can now rely on TK Credit Recovery for efficient and effective debt collection services. With their impressive recovery rates and experienced team, TK Credit Recovery is the go-to agency for credit unions looking to recover outstanding debts. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly.
