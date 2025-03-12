TK Credit Recovery is Offering California Credit Unions Comprehensive Collection Services

About

TK Credit Recovery is a leading provider of debt recovery and collection services. With over two decades of experience, the company has built a reputation for its innovative solutions and personalized approach to debt recovery. President and CEO, Eric Kaasa, is known as the top collections executive and strategist in the country and built his reputation at companies like Wells Fargo Bank, ExTerra and AEACU. Because TK Credit Recovery's recovery rates are the highest in all of California and triple the industry average, TK's services are highly sought after by financial institutions and debt buyers nationwide.

http://www.tkcreditrecovery.com