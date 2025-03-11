Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded More Than $229,000 by Lawyers’ Fund

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP) reimbursed $229,950 to 12 victims of attorney theft at its recent meeting. Eight former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. Two deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the Board of Commissioners. Since its inception, LFCP has awarded over $26 million to consumers.

Ashtabula County

Former clients of deceased attorney Luke Patrick Gallagher were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $2,000 as a result of Mr. Gallagher’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Gallagher passed away on May 8, 2024.

Franklin County

The Board determined that former clients of two Franklin County attorneys were eligible for reimbursement.

Former clients of former attorney Owen David Kalis were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $3,000 as a result of Mr. Kalis’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Kalis resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on May 13, 2024.

A former client of former attorney Gregory Darwin Port was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $100,000 as a result of Mr. Port’s misappropriation of estate assets. Mr. Port was disbarred by the Supreme Court of Ohio on November 27, 2024. As a result, he lost his license to practice and is not eligible to return to the practice of law in Ohio.

Hamilton County

The Board determined that former clients of two Hamilton County attorneys were eligible for reimbursement.

A former client of former attorney Frank Richard Recker was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $100,000 as a result of Mr. Recker’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Recker resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on October 18, 2024.

Former clients of suspended attorney Calvin Sylvester Tregre Jr. were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $5,000 as a result of Mr. Tregre’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Tregre was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on August 23, 2024.

Lake County

A former client of deceased attorney William Charles Behrens was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $8,000 as a result of Mr. Behrens’s failure to complete the services requested. Mr. Behrens passed away on April 19, 2023.

Mahoning County

A former client of suspended attorney Robert James Rohrbaugh II was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $1,500 as a result of Mr. Rohrbaugh’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Rohrbaugh was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on February 15, 2023, following his felony conviction. On October 29, 2024, his license to practice law in Ohio was suspended indefinitely.

Montgomery County

Three former clients of former attorney David Edmund Stenson were determined to be eligible for reimbursement totaling $7,500 as a result of Mr. Stenson’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Stenson resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on February 18, 2025.

Ottawa County

A former client of suspended attorney Amanda Ann-Carmen Andrews was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $2,200 as a result of Ms. Andrews’s failure to provide the services requested. Ms. Andrews was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on January 12, 2024.

Summit County

Former clients of suspended attorney Steven Scott Fannin were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $750 as a result of Mr. Fannin’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Fannin was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on April 12, 2024.

Board determinations become final thirty days after the determination unless a party requests reconsideration. If reconsideration is granted, the claim will be reviewed by the Board at its next scheduled meeting.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation. The LFCP is not taxpayer funded but is funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. Ohio has over 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than one percent (1%) of those attorneys is involved in claims reimbursed by the LFCP.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the LFCP by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll free in Ohio.