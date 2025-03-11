WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Global Cloud ITSM Market Registering a CAGR of 17.4% Projected to Reach USD 15.66 Billion by 2026 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market size was valued at $4,323.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $15,668.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 256 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05944 Surge in adoption of cloud-based technologies and integration of AI-Enabled tools with ITSM solutions drive the global cloud ITSM market. However, security and privacy concerns related to confidential data and business processes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, widespread adoption of BYOD trend, rise in mobile workforce, and increase in demand among SMEs create new opportunities in coming years.The global cloud IT service management market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A05944 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cloud ITSM market in 2018, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of major market players, increase in investment in cloud technologies, and surge in focus on automation and end-user services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in number of startups and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies including image processing, machine learning, and others.The market is dominated by the global cloud ITSM players such as Axios Systems, BMC Software, CA Technologies, Citrix Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), ManageEngine, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, and ServiceNow.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05944 Key Findings of The Study● By component, the solutions segment dominated the global cloud ITSM market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.● On the basis of organization size, the large organizations segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.● In terms of industry vertical, the retail segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the cloud IT service management market forecast period.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (256 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-itsm-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.

