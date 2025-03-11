WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Global Project Portfolio Management Market Size Growing at a CAGR of 9.90% Reach USD 9.16 Billion by 2027 . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global project portfolio management (PPM) market size was valued at $ 4,336.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 9,161.95 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in complexities associated with enterprise projects and rise in need for monitoring tools fuel the growth of the global project portfolio management market. On the other hand, issues related to data privacy and steep learning curves for PPM software impede the growth to some extent. However, reduction in project failure rate by embracing agile methods and adoption of cloud-based PPM integrated applications present lucrative opportunities in the industry. The key market players analyzed in the global project portfolio management market report include Microsoft Corporation; Planview, Inc.; Sciforma; Workfront; ServiceNow, Inc.; Upland Software, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Micro Focus; Planisware; and Broadcom Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Based on component, the software segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the healthcare segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 :
● The trend of work-from-home have made most organizations adopt project portfolio management solutions, as it would help the management with specialized tools to streamline and execute projects.
● The demand for cloud-based PPM solutions would rise post-pandemic as well since it offers high level of scalability, reduction in the cost of implementation, and constant availability. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 