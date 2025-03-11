Successful Heart Month campaign adds $952,409 to the $3.11 million University Hospital Foundation raised for cardiac care in 2024/25

Edmonton, AB, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February was Heart Month, a nationally recognized time to raise awareness for cardiac disease. Throughout the month, the University Hospital Foundation shone a light on cardiac disease to increase awareness of the risks, educate on how to improve heart health and raise critical funds for heart health.

“Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, Heart Month, presented by Freson Bros. raised $952,409, bringing the total funds raised for the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute (Maz) and other initiatives and research projects that improve cardiac care in Alberta to an impressive $3.11 million over the last 11 months,” announced Dr. Jodi Abbott, President and CEO of the University Hospital Foundation.

“This also includes a $500,000 gift that an anonymous donor recently made in recognition of the excellent care they received at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute,” continued Dr. Abbott. “They were very grateful for the healthcare teams that looked after them and made this donation in their honour. An amazing gift that speaks volumes about the world-class Maz and will help others receive the exceptional care it’s known for.”

A Heart Month highlight was Heart Pledge Day, presented by Popeye’s Supplements Canada, on February 25, which raised a total of $331,250. The 12-hour radio-a-thon on up! 99.3 radio station brought listeners together to hear inspiring stories of patients, physicians and researchers at the Maz.



Josh Franklin, who lives in Saskatchewan, was born with a congenital heart defect in 1970 and has undergone several procedures and operations throughout his life. He shared his story during Heart Pledge Day.



“About three years ago, I was introduced to the Maz, and they’ve been helping me through the roughest patch. Thanks to their care and a VAD (ventricular assist device), I’m in a much better place now, and I’m on the road to at least partial recovery, where my quality of life has increased significantly,” says Josh. “The Maz is saving lives and increasing quality of life for the people who go there. What they can do now is mind-boggling, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”

Heart Month activities also included the Maz Move-A-Thon, a month-long event led by Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute staff to encourage individuals and teams to practice positive cardiovascular health and stay active while collecting pledges for the University Hospital Foundation.

While Heart Month is over for another year, the need for life-saving cardiac care continues for patients like Josh. Donations to support heart health can be made year-round at GivetoUHF.ca.

University Hospital Foundation

The University Hospital Foundation is an organization dedicated to a powerful, singular purpose: to continuously seek, inspire, and support bold solutions to seemingly insurmountable challenges and ignite new discoveries in health. Responsible for raising and managing funds to advance patient care, research and healthcare education at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic, the Foundation strives to transform and redefine health in the Edmonton area, throughout Alberta, and around the world so that everyone can live a longer, healthier life. For more information visit GivetoUHF.ca.

Hilary Anaka University Hospital Foundation 780-975-9563 hilary.anaka@givetouhf.ca Raegan Sather Willford University Hospital Foundation 825-901-0605 Raegan.SatherWillford@givetouhf.ca

