Breaking Cycles of Youth Homelessness: Covenant House New Orleans’ Impact on Above The Legal Limit

Breaking Cycles, Building Futures with Rheneisha Robertson | Episode 34

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homelessness among youth is a critical issue, but organizations like Covenant House New Orleans are changing lives by providing safety, stability, and a path forward. In Episode 34 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin speaks with Rheneisha Robertson, Executive Director of Covenant House New Orleans, to discuss how the organization is breaking generational cycles and building brighter futures for young people in need.

This powerful conversation sheds light on the challenges faced by homeless youth and the transformative impact of providing safe shelter, education, and emotional support. Rheneisha shares inspiring stories of resilience and details how Covenant House empowers young people to regain control of their lives.

Episode Highlights:

Listeners will gain valuable insight into:

-The Mission of Covenant House: How the organization provides safe shelter, mentorship, and opportunities for homeless youth.

-Breaking Generational Cycles: The importance of long-term support to help young people escape systemic challenges.

-Empowering the Next Generation: Covenant House’s approach to education, employment training, and life skills development.

-How the Community Can Help: Ways individuals and businesses can get involved in making a difference.

“Breaking Cycles, Building Futures” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your preferred streaming platform to hear this impactful conversation.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit explores conversations that go beyond law and business, diving into topics that shape communities and inspire change. Featuring industry leaders, changemakers, and innovators, each episode delivers thought-provoking insights and compelling stories. New episodes drop every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

Based in New Orleans, The Chopin Law Firm LLC brings over 100 years of combined legal experience, specializing in personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation. Committed to justice both in and out of the courtroom, the firm actively supports initiatives that strengthen the local community.

Breaking Cycles, Building Futures with Rheneisha Robertson | Episode 34

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.