United Steelworkers union vows to fight back as Trump’s trade war now targets steel and aluminum jobs

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is denouncing the latest escalation in Donald Trump’s reckless trade war as the U.S. government imposes devastating 50% tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from Canada. These measures, effective after midnight, threaten the existence of the Canadian steel industry and thousands of Canadian jobs, disrupt vital supply chains and further undermine North American manufacturing.

“These tariffs are nothing less than a potential industry killer,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada. “It’s an economic attack on workers and our economic sovereignty. Trump's protectionist charade is not about helping American workers but about using them as political pawns while jeopardizing jobs on both sides of the border. Canadian steel and aluminum workers will not be intimidated. We are ready to fight back and we will.”

The new measures, which extend to downstream products containing non-U.S. steel and aluminum, come on top of previous tariffs that have already placed massive strains on Canadian industry. While the existing tariffs are temporarily paused until April 2, if they take effect as planned, these combined tariffs will amount to a staggering 75% on steel and 60% on aluminum, creating an economic chokehold that could devastate entire communities reliant on these industries.

“This is a serious escalation in an unnecessary trade war with a trusted ally, and jobs and communities on both sides of the border hang in the balance,” said USW International President David McCall. “USW members across North America work together. We also fight together. And when it comes to beating back ill-advised trade policy that hurts us all, we will win together.”

The USW is calling on the federal government to take immediate and aggressive action in response.

“Our government must fight back with the same force,” Warren continued. “Workers are the backbone of these industries and our first priority must be ensuring they have the support they need. That means real protections – a wage subsidy and enhanced Employment Insurance. Canada must also prioritize domestic procurement and invest in the future of our steel and aluminum industries. No more half-measures. No more waiting. Workers deserve real protection and they need it now.”

The USW is also demanding the federal government expand and enforce retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, targeting key industries and politically sensitive sectors, and implement a robust “Buy Canadian” strategy for all public infrastructure projects, ensuring public dollars support domestic jobs. Canada must also leverage critical minerals and energy to push back against U.S. trade aggression. As both an emergency measure and a means to building long-term economic resilience, the federal government should also consider the implementation of a buffer stock and strategic reserve program.

“This isn’t just about steel and aluminum – this is about protecting Canada’s economy, its workers and its sovereignty,” Warren emphasized. “We will not stand by while Trump uses our jobs as bargaining chips in his political game. Steelworkers will fight back on the shop floor, in the halls of government and in the streets if necessary.”

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

