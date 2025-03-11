AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Key Developments in Its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) Division

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), a leading technology-driven innovator, today announced significant progress in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division, acquired in August 2024.

The RCS division has been awarded a U.S. patent (Patent No. 17/713,959), dated today, for its design of agricultural integrated systems for Radicals Hydroxyl generation units. This innovative technology provides growers of fruits, vegetables, and other plants with a chemical-free solution for reducing mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It can be integrated into existing heating and ventilation systems or used as a standalone unit. Additionally, the system helps lower levels of gases such as ethylene, thereby slowing the ripening process and extending the shelf life of produce.

Roger M. Slotkin, founder of RCS and on behalf of our RCS division, stated:

“We have applied for multiple patents related to the application of our technologies across various sectors, including agriculture. Our solutions provide businesses with a chemical-free, safe, and effective method for mitigating viruses, mold, and other pathogens—without harm to people, pets, or plants. Over the coming months, we anticipate the approval of several additional patents.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.

Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:

X: @agriforcegs

@agriforcegs Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For more information, visit www.agriforcegs.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investor Relations, 1-561-717-1742

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.