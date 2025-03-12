Kayastha Global Associates Announce Strategic Collaboration to Propel Ukrainian Development and Export U.S. Technology

Kayastha Global Associates partners with Ukrtrade Capital on a $100M project to boost Ukraine's development and export U.S. precast construction technology.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayastha Global Associates is excited to announce a strategic initiative to raise funds for Ukrtrade Capital, a pioneering Ukrainian-owned U.S. investment company renowned for its innovative precast construction projects. The project is valued at $100 million USD. This landmark opportunity brings together deep industry expertise and a shared commitment to driving Ukrainian development while facilitating the export of cutting-edge U.S. technology.

A Synergy of Innovation and Vision

At the heart of this opportunity is the shared commitment: to support the rebuilding and modernization of Ukraine’s infrastructure and to showcase U.S. technological advancements on the global stage. The project is designed to leverage Ukrtrade Capital’s expertise in large-scale, efficient construction methods. The company aims to create significant economic impact both locally and internationally.

Dan Heffley, Vice President of Kayastha Associates, LLC, stated, “At Kayastha Global Associates, our mission is to harness U.S. technological innovation and connect it with global markets. This project not only reinforces our commitment to fostering sustainable development in Ukraine but also exemplifies our proactive approach to exporting new U.S. technology. We are confident that this opportunity will open up new avenues for growth and innovation in other markets as well.”

Driving Impact Through Collaboration

This project arrives at a crucial time, as Ukraine continues its journey of reconstruction and economic revitalization.

About Ukrtrade Capital

Ukrtrade Capital is a Ukrainian-owned U.S. investment company specializing in groundbreaking construction projects that drive economic growth and infrastructural renewal. Led by Founder & CEO Andrew Pryma—who brings over 15 years of experience in real estate development and investment management, along with a background in investment banking and project management at prestigious firms—UTC is at the forefront of introducing innovative, efficient construction methodologies, including modern precast concrete plants, to the Ukrainian market.

About Kayastha Global Associates

Kayastha Global Associates is an organization dedicated to exporting advanced U.S. technologies, with a specialized focus on commercial real estate. By leveraging deep industry insights, the company fosters global partnerships that catalyze sustainable development and drive economic growth. Through its innovative approach and expertise in both technology and real estate, Kayastha Global Associates is uniquely positioned to connect emerging markets with cutting-edge U.S. solutions. For more information, please visit www.kayastha-global.com.

For More Information

Please contact Dan Heffley, Vice President of Kayastha Associates, LLC at Kayastha Global Associates:

Phone: 702-581-4048

Email: danh@kayastha-global.com or dan.international.biz@gmail.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.