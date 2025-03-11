Dates announced for coroner’s inquest into death of George Wayne Prevost

CANADA, March 11 - The circumstances surrounding the death of George Wayne Prevost will be reviewed during a coroner’s inquest from Wednesday, May 28, 2025, through Friday, June 6, 2025.

The inquest will take place at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court (20th floor, 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown, Burnaby), starting at 9:30 a.m.

On Nov. 26, 2020, George Wayne Prevost’s death in Vancouver was reported to the BC Coroners Service. It followed events involving members of the Vancouver Police Department. Prevost was 42 years old at the time of his death.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

A coroner’s inquest is a non-fault-finding public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Susan Barth will be the presiding coroner. She and a jury of five to seven people will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations as outlined above, though a jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Anyone attending the inquest, including media, is prohibited from broadcasting and publishing inquest proceedings, including on social media. Supreme Court accredited media are permitted to record the proceeding solely for the accuracy of their notes. The recording is not to be broadcast in any form. Accredited media members must provide proof to the sheriff and always visibly display their accreditation when they are recording or using electronic devices in court. Recording for any other purpose or by anyone without appropriate accreditation is strictly prohibited.

Learn More:

For more information about inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts

To learn more about BC Coroners Service, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/coroners/