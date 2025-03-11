Additional support available for PEI agriculture industry in response to tariff threats

CANADA, March 11 - The Government of Canada and the Prince Edward Island (PEI) Department of Agriculture are redirecting funds into existing programs that support farmers and agri-businesses in finding new markets and foster innovation.

Through existing Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) programming, the federal and provincial governments are redirecting cost-shared funding into the following programs to further benefit producers:

- The Product and Market Development Program;

- The Strategic Industry Growth Initiative; and

- The Business Development Program

“As our local agriculture industry continues to deal with senseless international trade decisions from the current U.S administration, we need to be here to support our farmers and operators as they navigate through ongoing uncertainty. We recognize and understand that this is a very fluid situation, and we will continue to work with our agriculture industry, as we always have, to make sure supports are available.” - The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, PEI Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture

In addition to the increased investments through existing Sustainable CAP programs, the PEI Department of Agriculture will be working in collaboration with the PEI Department of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade to further support agricultural initiatives applying to trade and new market programs offered through Innovation PEI.

“We’re working closely with the provinces, territories, and folks from right across the sector to support our producers in the face of this trade uncertainty. With funding through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we’re helping our hardworking Island farmers weather this storm so they can keep producing their top-quality products.”

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a 5-year, $3.5-billion investment by the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector. This agreement includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Media contact:

Kip Ready

Department of Agriculture

kjready@gov.pe.ca

Annie Cullinan

Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

annie.cullinan@agr.gc.ca



Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972

aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

