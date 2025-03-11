Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market size Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2031

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, ' Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market by System Type (Liquid filtration system, Air filtration system), by Products Types (Dust collector, Cartridge collector, Baghouse filter, Basket centrifuges, Others), by Application (Beverages, Food and ingredients, Dairy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.' According to the report, the global industrial food and beverages filtration system industry generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9067 Prime determinants of growthStringent regulatory norms by governments to maintain quality of food & beverage products, expansion of foods & beverages manufacturing facilities, and surge in sales of packed foods & beverages drive the growth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market. However, technical issue in filtration process restrict the market growth. Moreover, new food & beverages filtration system product launches present new opportunities in the coming years.The liquid filtration system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on system type, the liquid filtration system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in waterborne diseases and increase in water pollutants such as chemicals, nitrates, and heavy metals in water supply , owing to industrial pollution drives the market growth. However, the air filtration system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to factors such as low cost, better emission levels & operating pressure.The basket centrifuges segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product types, the basket centrifuges segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. an increase in industrial effluent wastewater filtration in developing nations, such as Brazil, China, and India, combined with the implementation of regulatory requirements to monitor the quality of water in developed nations boosts the market growth. However, the baghouse filter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to its usage in many industrial applications to capture particulate matter.The beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market. This is because filtration helps in maintaining consistent, premium water, flavors, and CO2 in beverages. However, the dairy segment is projected to maintain its lead position in 2031 and is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to Rise in food and dairy sector in developed and developing countries such as India, China, Germany and France.Request CustomizationNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global industrial food and beverages filtration system market. Foods & beverages safety regulations such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) are forcing companies to manufacture foods & beverages filtrations systems in this region . However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain its lead position in 2031 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Leading Market Players: -3M Co.Alfa Laval ABEaton Corp. Plc.GEA Group AGGraver Technologies LLCKrones AParker Hannifin Corp.Dorstener Wire TechCritical Process Filtration Inc.Pall corporationFilter Concept Pvt. Ltd.Mott CorporationAqseptence GroupUniversal FiltrationDonaldson Company, Inc. 