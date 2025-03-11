Sword Group: Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome
Sword Group | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome
Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance
Consolidated Revenue: €323.0 m
Organic Growth: +15.9% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0%
(i) on a like-for-like basis
KEY FIGURES
At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m.
Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months.
2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
|Year | non audited figures
|€m
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|323.0
|288.1
|EBITDA
|38.8
|34.8
|EBITDA Margin
|12.0%
|12.1%
Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.
OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:
Growth based on:
- Double-digit organic growth,
- Targeted micro-acquisitions,
- Acquisitions on a larger scale.
New strategic challenges in 3 areas :
- Artificial intelligence,
- Cybersecurity,
- Sustainability.
AGENDA
The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris. Register
Sword Group
Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Attachment
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.