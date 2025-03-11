Blackwell Captive Solutions Names Ashley Sheble CMO to Drive Innovation & Help Employers Bend the Healthcare Cost Curve

Ashley Sheble, Chief Marketing Officer, Blackwell Captive Solutions

Rising healthcare costs are forcing employers to rethink insurance strategies, driving demand for new risk management strategies and more innovative solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackwell Captive Solutions , a leader in group medical stop loss captives, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Sheble to Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Sheble will spearhead strategic marketing initiatives to elevate Blackwell’s presence, expand partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions that provide greater control and cost predictability in a rapidly evolving benefits landscape.With the status quo proving unsustainable for many employers, companies are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional insurance models. Three major factors are driving this shift:- Soaring medical costs: A projected 8-10% medical trend is placing growing financial pressure on businesses.- Chronic conditions and high-cost claims: An increase in chronic disease prevalence is significantly impacting employer-sponsored health plans.- Specialty drug prices: The rising cost of gene and cell therapies, as well as the widespread adoption of GLP-1s, is creating new challenges for plan sponsors.Blackwell Captive Solutions has experienced significant growth and rising interest in group captives as employers seek more financial control and long-term cost management solutions. While captives don’t inherently reduce healthcare costs, they provide financial and operational structures that, when designed and managed effectively, can drive meaningful savings and cost containment over time. Blackwell is designing its group captive programs to actively influence the healthcare cost curve, leveraging strategic partnerships and proven cost-containment initiatives.“As cost pressures continue to rise, employers are actively searching for proven solutions that offer greater flexibility and financial predictability without needing to reduce benefits or shift more costs to employees,” said Sheble. “I’m excited to step into this role and expand Blackwell’s presence in the market. Blackwell is committed to launching creative programs that help employers take meaningful action in bending the healthcare cost curve and building long-term sustainability in their benefits strategies. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing new solutions and strategic partnerships to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools to take control of their healthcare costs while improving outcomes for employees and their families.”Ashley Sheble brings 15 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, where she developed a deep understanding of employer-driven healthcare solutions. Sheble also brings innovation expertise gained from her studies at Harvard University and involvement in the Harvard Innovation Lab, applying forward-thinking strategies to develop cutting-edge solutions, strategic partnerships, and cost-containment programs that help employers proactively address rising healthcare costs. Her experience aligns with Blackwell’s focus on delivering flexible, transparent, and sustainable strategies to bend the healthcare cost curve.To learn more about Blackwell Captive Solutions and how group captives can help businesses take control of their healthcare costs, visit www.blackwellcaptive.com or contact Ashley Sheble at ashleys@blackwellcaptive.com or 346.504.6143.About Blackwell Captive Solutions:Blackwell Captive Solutions is a leading provider of group medical stop loss captive solutions, committed to bending the healthcare cost curve through innovative strategies that help employers manage healthcare costs, improve employee health, and achieve financial predictability. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Blackwell Captive Solutions serves a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries, offering comprehensive services in captive formation, management, and consulting. Learn more at BlackwellCaptive.com.

