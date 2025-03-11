State of Wisconsin Approves Kelly Education to Provide Substitute Teacher Certificate Training

Wisconsin Program Aims to Address Teacher Shortage and Support Schools with Qualified Substitute Educators

TROY, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Education, the nation’s leading provider of education workforce solutions, announced that it is approved as a vendor by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (Wisconsin DPI) to provide substitute teacher training. To qualify for a three-year substitute permit, the State of Wisconsin requires that individuals who do not hold a degree or certification in education complete a state-approved course. This designation allows Kelly Education to support Wisconsin schools by offering an engaging online program featuring a comprehensive curriculum for individuals aspiring to become substitute teachers. The training provides a convenient and cost-effective way for potential applicants like retired non-certified school personnel, parents, healthcare professionals, and other community members to secure employment as a substitute teacher.

“Kelly Education has a longstanding commitment to recruiting and retaining qualified substitute educators across the country,” said Dr. Stephanie Wall, director of learning for Kelly Education. “Our curriculum combines practical know-how with advanced instructional strategies, meeting state standards. This ensures that approved candidates can begin making an impact in the classroom promptly, providing necessary relief for schools across the State of Wisconsin.”

Leveraging more than 26 years of expertise, Kelly Education has developed rigorous curriculum materials for substitute teacher training in Wisconsin. Through Teachers on Call, a Kelly Education company that has connected schools and centers with qualified K-12 and early childhood staff for over 20 years, the organization integrates proven best practices in maintaining instructional continuity. Guided by insights from in-house education experts, the comprehensive training content ensures substitutes are well-prepared to excel in critical areas, including supporting their role effectively, fostering a positive and productive learning environment, ensuring continuity of instruction, and managing student behavior with professionalism.

Training modules range from basic instructional strategies to specialized practices for teaching children with autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities. Each module is interactive and includes relevant interactions and knowledge checks, including quizzes, to ensure learners are engaged with the material.

Key Highlights of the Wisconsin DPI Certification Process & Kelly Education Training:

Eligibility : To learn more about Wisconsin DPI’s requirements for substitute certification, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/licensing/apply-educator-license/substitute.

: To learn more about Wisconsin DPI’s requirements for substitute certification, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/licensing/apply-educator-license/substitute. Registration: To register, potential candidates should visit www.substituteteachingpathways.com to register.

To register, potential candidates should visit www.substituteteachingpathways.com to register. Online Training Fee : Once registered, applicants will pay the introductory rate of $39.99 (normally $59.99).

: Once registered, applicants will pay the introductory rate of $39.99 (normally $59.99). Timing: Once started, applicants have 90 days to complete the training.

Once started, applicants have 90 days to complete the training. Background Checks: Each applicant is required to complete a background check if he/she is requesting a new certificate or is considered to be a new hire at a school district. If an applicant has previously been fingerprinted for the Wisconsin DPI, a new fingerprint clearance will be required if the previous one is over twelve months old.



