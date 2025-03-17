City of Maumee, OH Modernizes Budgeting with OpenGov

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with the challenges of manual budget management in Excel and outdated outcome-based budgeting processes, Maumee leadership sought a modern, more efficient solution. They selected OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based government software, to streamline budgeting, improve transparency, and enhance financial planning.In their search for a new system, staff prioritized seamless integration with BS&A, interactive outcome-based budgeting, and automated budget creation and reporting. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its intuitive platform that simplifies complex budgeting tasks while providing real-time data insights for better decision-making.With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City is set to modernize its budgeting process, making it more efficient and transparent. The software will eliminate manual spreadsheet work, freeing up staff time for strategic financial planning with automated reporting and real-time data integration. Additionally, its interactive budgeting features will enhance collaboration and ensure that outcome-based budgeting is accessible and actionable for leadership and the community.The City of Maumee joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

