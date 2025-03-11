Governor Hochul and Common Sense Media Announce Endorsement on Behalf of 80,000 Parents, Kids and Educators for ‘Bell-to-Bell’ Distraction-Free Schools Proposal

Governor Kathy Hochul today joined Common Sense Media to announce a letter to State lawmakers calling for the Governor’s “bell-to-bell” distraction-free schools proposal on behalf of Common Sense Media’s network of 80,000 parents, kids and educators across New York. The full letter can be found here. In the letter, Common Sense Media specifically called for passage of the Governor’s full proposal, which will put commonsense “bell-to-bell” restrictions on smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices throughout the entire school day. The announcement came after a roundtable hosted by the Governor with a group of New York moms, kids and educators on Common Sense Media’s Day of Action. Following the roundtable, the organization’s representatives are meeting with State lawmakers to deliver their new letter in support of distraction-free schools and support the Governor’s proposals to outlaw AI-generated sexual abuse material and regulate “AI companion” services that have tragically led to self-harm among youth.

“Constant digital distractions throughout the school day are hurting our kids — that’s why New Yorkers know that students should be learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling,” Governor Hochul said. “Experts and advocates agree that a bell-to-bell plan for distraction-free schools will ensure the best results, and I’ll never stop fighting to protect our kids.”

Founder and CEO of Common Sense Media James P. Steyer said, “The evidence is clear and the consensus is palpable: smartphones in classrooms are disrupting learning environments in New York and across the country. Governor Hochul's ‘bell-to-bell’ distraction-free schools proposal aims to support our students' mental health, academic success, and overall well-being — not by eliminating technology, but by creating spaces where students can fully engage with learning while developing healthy digital habits. The overwhelming support from New York parents, educators, and teens demonstrates that this policy meets a critical need in our communities, and we're committed to working with the governor, the legislature, and New York schools to help ensure all students have the focus they need to thrive in the classroom."