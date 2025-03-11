26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces Superior Court Division Civil Local Rules Changes and Invitation for Public Comments

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. §1A-1, Rule 40, and Rule 2 of the North Carolina General Rules of Practice for the Superior and District Courts, the 26th Judicial District has adopted local rules to institute a case management plan that will provide for the orderly, prompt, and just disposition of civil matters in Superior Court. Following the implementation of eCourts in Mecklenburg County, a workgroup was assembled to review and recommend revisions to the 26th Judicial District Superior Court Division Civil Local Rules. The workgroup convened for over six (6) months in 2024 and included a diverse participation of stakeholders. A special thank you is extended to the following workgroup members who dedicated their time and effort to revising the local rules.

The Honorable Carla Archie, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Casey Calloway, Trial Court Administrator (TCA)

Trial Court Administrator (TCA) Michael Chaney, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Coordinator, Trial Court Administrator’s Office

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Coordinator, Trial Court Administrator’s Office Meredith Davis, Caseflow Management Administrator, Trial Court Administrator’s Office

Caseflow Management Administrator, Trial Court Administrator’s Office Molly Gonzalez, Caseflow Coordinator (Superior Civil Trials), Trial Court Administrator’s Office

Caseflow Coordinator (Superior Civil Trials), Trial Court Administrator’s Office Elizabeth Graham, Caseflow Manager, Trial Court Administrator’s Office

Caseflow Manager, Trial Court Administrator’s Office Ann Groninger, Johnson & Groninger PLLC, Vice President, American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) – Western North Carolina Chapter

Johnson & Groninger PLLC, Vice President, American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) – Western North Carolina Chapter Christopher King, Senior Counsel, Duke Energy Corporation, Mecklenburg Bar Association Real Property Section

Senior Counsel, Duke Energy Corporation, Mecklenburg Bar Association Real Property Section Richard Lockard, Deputy Clerk, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office

Deputy Clerk, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Ann Majestro, Allen, Chesson & Grimes PLLC, Mecklenburg Bar Association Civil Litigation Section

Chesson & Grimes PLLC, Mecklenburg Bar Association Civil Litigation Section Lauren Newton, Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, PLLC, North Carolina Advocates for Justice

Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, PLLC, North Carolina Advocates for Justice Tommy Odom, Managing Attorney, The Odom Firm, Mecklenburg Bar Association Civil Litigation Section

Managing Attorney, The Odom Firm, Mecklenburg Bar Association Civil Litigation Section Daniel Peterson, Partner, NC Government & Municipalities Industry Team Leader, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Partner, NC Government & Municipalities Industry Team Leader, Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP Natasha Walwyn-Robinson, Legal Counsel, Splunk, Inc., Mecklenburg Bar Association Real Property Section

Legal Counsel, Splunk, Inc., Mecklenburg Bar Association Real Property Section Andrew Schwaba, Schwaba Law Firm, President, American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) – Western North Carolina Chapter

Schwaba Law Firm, President, American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) – Western North Carolina Chapter Ross Smith, Assistant Clerk, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office

Assistant Clerk, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Tiffany Stinson-Wah, Caseflow Coordinator (Superior Civil Motions), Trial Court Administrator’s Office

Caseflow Coordinator (Superior Civil Motions), Trial Court Administrator’s Office Liz Vennum, Hull & Chandler, P.A., Mecklenburg Bar Association Business Law Section

Hull & Chandler, P.A., Mecklenburg Bar Association Business Law Section James Young, Law Office of Attorney James Young, P.A., Mecklenburg Bar Association Dispute Resolution Section

The 26th Judicial District values community input and is committed to listening and reflecting on comments regarding proposed policies or rule changes. Written comments are welcome on each proposed new and revised rule in the 26th Judicial District Superior Court Division Civil Local Rules. The comment period is open from March 11, 2025, to April 1, 2025.

Read the text of the proposed rules and supporting documents here.

Comments must be submitted electronically at the link below. Be sure to complete all required fields, indicated by a red asterisk (*). Once you have completed all required fields, the “Submit” Button will be enabled. Upon completion, you will receive a Confirmation Notice for your Comment. Submit comments.