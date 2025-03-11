Water and Sanitation invites media to apply for accreditation for Water and Sanitation Indaba

Government invites members of the media wishing to cover the forthcoming Water and Sanitation Indaba to apply for accreditation. The Indaba is scheduled to take place on 27 to 28 March 2025 at Gallagher Convention Centre.

The Water and Sanitation Indaba is a follow up to the Water Summit that was held in January 2024.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa elevated water and sanitation as a top priority of government. The indaba will thus put a special focus to measures that will address water security and provision (access to a reliable and quality water services).

Members of the media applying for accreditation are advised to complete the attached form in full and submit to Vanessa Mokaila on vanessam@gcis.gov.za and Takalani Mukwevho on takalanim@gcis.gov.za. The deadline for submissions is 12h00 on the 18 March 2025. The deadline will not be extended.

Enquiries (on the Indaba) contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za.

#SaveWaterZA

