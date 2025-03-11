Oregon Division of Financial Regulation creates commercial insurance guides for businesses and nonprofits

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) recently released a series of new consumer guides focused on commercial property and casualty insurance. The five new guides can be found on DFR’s website:

These guides explain key features of commercial insurance policies, how to plan for and purchase coverage, and what to do if you are having difficulty finding insurance for your business. It also includes useful descriptions of different types of coverage and what factors insurers use to determine what premium you pay. Individual guides are also available that define special considerations for shelters, nonprofits, child care facilities, and restaurants. These provide tips for overcoming distinct challenges encountered with these types of organizations and businesses.

“By taking proactive measures, business owners and nonprofits can better manage their risks and ensure they have the necessary protection in place,” said Andrew Stolfi, Oregon’s insurance commissioner and director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services. “We are hopeful these guides can help people navigate the intricacies of insurance and better understand terminology, technicalities, and how to get coverage if a commercial entity is struggling to obtain coverage in traditional markets.”

DFR has a variety of other publications to help consumers with auto insurance, health and life insurance, disaster resources, student loans, managing your finances, and more on its website.

If you have questions about your insurance, contact your insurance company or agent, or you can contact one of DFR’s consumer advocates at 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or at dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

