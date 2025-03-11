NYSOFA and GetSetUp Celebrate One Million Class Attendances, Empo... March 10, 2025 | 3:45 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA and GetSetUp Celebrate One Million Class Attendances, Empowering Older Adults Across New York

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), Association on Aging in New York and GetSetUp are proud to announce a milestone achievement: over one million class attendances by almost half a million older adults across New York State. This landmark reflects the success of NYSOFA’s commitment to empowering older adults through technology-driven learning, social engagement, and wellness programs.

To explore GetSetUp offerings and classes, free for older New Yorkers, visit www.getsetup.io/nystate.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said,“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with GetSetUp. Reaching one million class attendances means that older New Yorkers are learning on their devices of choice and staying connected, actively engaging in lifelong learning, and improving their overall well-being. This partnership is essential in NYSOFA’s mission to support older adults living independently and thriving in their communities.”

Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) Executive Director Rebecca Preve said, “New York’s partnership with GetSetUp has extended our collective mission to empower older New Yorkers, overcome social isolation and engage with peers. This milestone of one million classes is proof that the demand exists for powerful technological tools that create opportunities in digital environments for older adults to learn new skills and grow.”

GetSetUp President and Co-founder Lawrence Kosick said, “Our partnership with NYSOFA has been instrumental in bringing accessible, peer-led learning opportunities to older adults across New York. Reaching one million class attendances is a testament to the curiosity, resilience, and enthusiasm of older learners. We’re proud to support them in staying engaged, learning new skills, and building meaningful connections.”

Since launching this partnership almost four years ago, thousands of New Yorkers age 60 and older have connected with GetSetUp’s peer-led online classes, gaining skills in technology, health and wellness, financial literacy, and more. The program has grown to be one of the most popular programs for older adults throughout the state, and the impact extends beyond learning — participants have formed new social connections, discovered personal passions, and enhanced their independence.

Transforming Lives Through Learning

Learners across New York have shared inspiring stories about how GetSetUp has made a difference in their lives. Some quotes from online testimonials are below.

Lauri from Northeastern New York said, “I had a stroke and some medical issues, and I’ve been really depressed. GetSetUp got me interested in life again.”

Mary from Olean, New York, said, “I really like GetSetUp, especially the tech classes. It’s great for learning about what’s new in the tech world … I had to learn Zoom during COVID, and that was probably the best class for me because so many meetings are still on Zoom. That skill has been really helpful.”

Wendy from Syracuse, New York, said, “The greatest benefit of GetSetUp has been to my mental health. Classes have given me people to talk to and something to do in retirement. Now that I am retired, I don’t see people every single day, and several of the people I worked with and were friends with retired about the same time. They all moved, and now that we don’t work together, we don’t see each other very often, so my friend circle has decreased by 95%. GetSetUp gives me people to see every single day and talk to and gives me something to do.”

Lorraine from Westchester County, New York, said, “The instructors are all knowledgeable, and each brings a different energy and focus to their classes. I tend to pick the [classes] that are more high-energy, but sometimes a more gentle pace is nice, too … My steps have increased tremendously. I don’t love to walk, but these classes encourage me to keep moving.”

Bridging the Digital Divide

By providing free access to GetSetUp’s classes, NYSOFA ensures that older adults across the state, regardless of income or location, can benefit from learning new skills and staying socially connected. The platform’s peer-to-peer model, where older adults teach and learn from one another, fosters a welcoming and engaging environment.

The GetSetUp partnership is part of a multilevel NYSOFA effort to combat social isolation, building on many long-established programs such as senior center programming, social adult day programs, home-delivered meals and congregate meals, volunteer opportunities, friendly visiting or friendly call programs, and in-home support. Contact your local office for the aging to learn more about these supports.

More recently, NYSOFA has invested in several initiatives, like GetSetUp, which leverage technology and digital tools to combat social isolation and provide support for caregivers. These offerings supplement direct services and support provided at the local level. Learn more by visiting https://aging.ny.gov/innovations-aging.