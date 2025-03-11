Taxpayers should act now to claim more than $1 billion in refunds for tax year 2021 with the April 15 deadline fast approaching

IR-2025-31, March 11, 2025

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service announced today that over 1.1 million people across the nation have unclaimed refunds for tax year 2021 but face an April 15 deadline to submit their tax returns.

The IRS estimates that more than $1 billion in refunds remain unclaimed by taxpayers who have not filed their Form 1040, Federal Income Tax Return, for the 2021 tax year. The IRS estimates the median refund amount is $781 for 2021. That means half of the refunds are more than $781 and half are less. This estimate does not include the Recovery Rebate Credit or other credits that may be applicable.

Under the law, taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds. If they don’t file within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

The state-by-state table below shows the number of people who are potentially eligible for these refunds and the estimated median refund by state.

By missing out on filing a tax return, people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2021. Many low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). For 2021, the EITC was worth as much as $6,728 for taxpayers with qualifying children. The EITC helps individuals and families whose incomes are below certain thresholds. The thresholds for 2021 were:

$51,464 ($57,414 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children;

$47,915 ($53,865 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children;

$42,158 ($48,108 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and;

$21,430 ($27,380 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.

The IRS reminds taxpayers seeking a 2021 tax refund that their refunds may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2022 and 2023. In addition, any refund amount for 2021 will be applied to amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or other past due federal debts such as student loans.

Current and prior year tax forms (such as the tax year 2021 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR) and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Instructions page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

Need to file a 2021 tax return? There are several options to get key documents

The IRS reminds taxpayers that there are ways they can gather the past information they need to file their 2021 tax return. People should, however, start now to make sure they have enough time to file before the April deadline for 2021 refunds. Here are some options:

Create or log in to IRS Individual Online Account: The fastest and easiest way for people to view, download or print tax records and transcripts is to create or log in to their Individual Online Account at IRS.gov. There they can find transcripts of past tax returns, tax account information, wage and income statements and verification of non-filing letters.

The fastest and easiest way for people to view, download or print tax records and transcripts is to create or log in to their Individual Online Account at IRS.gov. There they can find transcripts of past tax returns, tax account information, wage and income statements and verification of non-filing letters. Request copies of key documents : Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2021, 2022 or 2023 can request copies from their employer, bank or other payers.

: Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2021, 2022 or 2023 can request copies from their employer, bank or other payers. Get transcript by mail: Taxpayers who are unable to get those missing forms from their employer or other payers and cannot access their Individual Online Account can get a tax return or tax account transcript mailed to them by using Get Transcript by Mail on IRS.gov. Taxpayers can also request a transcript be mailed to them by calling the automated phone transcript service at 800-908-9946.

Taxpayers who are unable to get those missing forms from their employer or other payers and cannot access their Individual Online Account can get a tax return or tax account transcript mailed to them by using Get Transcript by Mail on IRS.gov. Taxpayers can also request a transcript be mailed to them by calling the automated phone transcript service at 800-908-9946. Request a wage and income transcript: Another option is for people to file Form 4506-T with the IRS to request a wage and income transcript. A wage and income transcript shows data from information returns received by the IRS, such as Forms W-2, 1099, 1098, Form 5498 and IRA contribution information. Taxpayers can use the information from the wage and income transcript to file their tax return. But taxpayers should plan ahead: These written requests can take several weeks. People are encouraged to try the other options first.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2021 income tax refunds

Based on tax information currently available, the IRS estimated how many people in each state may be entitled to a tax refund. The actual refund amount will vary based on a household’s tax situation.

State or district Estimated number of individuals Median potential refund Total potential refunds* Alabama 18,100 $743 $16,048,100 Alaska 3,600 $832 $3,464,100 Arizona 28,700 $680 $24,284,300 Arkansas 10,200 $709 $8,742,300 California 116,300 $600 $92,299,600 Colorado 19,200 $781 $17,267,500 Connecticut 11,700 $860 $11,092,500 Delaware 4,400 $790 $4,112,700 District of Columbia 2,700 $883 $2,642,900 Florida 69,800 $732 $61,087,200 Georgia 38,500 $720 $33,515,300 Hawaii 5,500 $865 $5,281,800 Idaho 5,500 $649 $4,495,800 Illinois 44,500 $892 $42,482,800 Indiana 25,000 $778 $22,581,300 Iowa 10,900 $797 $9,911,600 Kansas 9,700 $746 $8,640,200 Kentucky 13,800 $747 $12,098,400 Louisiana 17,000 $777 $15,278,200 Maine 4,100 $817 $3,714,100 Maryland 22,900 $837 $21,766,300 Massachusetts 27,000 $936 $26,581,100 Michigan 40,300 $854 $37,301,500 Minnesota 15,900 $670 $13,224,100 Mississippi 9,600 $701 $8,283,600 Missouri 22,900 $722 $19,960,200 Montana 3,600 $679 $3,068,800 Nebraska 5,000 $760 $4,439,000 Nevada 13,700 $783 $12,347,800 New Hampshire 4,800 $833 $4,509,400 New Jersey 31,700 $657 $26,537,500 New Mexico 7,200 $843 $6,569,300 New York 73,000 $995 $72,477,100 North Carolina 35,800 $719 $30,754,100 North Dakota 2,400 $781 $2,147,100 Ohio 39,400 $762 $34,735,100 Oklahoma 15,400 $739 $13,501,500 Oregon 19,300 $772 $16,981,500 Pennsylvania 53,100 $993 $52,121,800 Rhode Island 3,600 $946 $3,487,000 South Carolina 14,400 $683 $12,313,300 South Dakota 2,600 $745 $2,237,700 Tennessee 21,000 $708 $18,085,400 Texas 102,200 $810 $94,792,200 Utah 8,700 $696 $7,553,700 Vermont 2,400 $816 $2,136,900 Virginia 28,500 $749 $25,896,200 Washington 35,200 $880 $33,716,000 West Virginia 4,800 $818 $4,422,800 Wisconsin 14,300 $730 $12,425,300 Wyoming 2,100 $790 $1,922,800 Totals 1,142,000 $781 $1,025,336,800

* Excluding credits.