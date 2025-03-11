BATTLE CREEK NATIVE AND FORMER MAYOR MARNI SAWICKI ANNOUNCES "MOVING MICHIGAN FORWARD" CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR

MIchigan Loves Marni Logo Marni Sawicki, Battle Creek native and former Cape Coral Mayor, announces her "Moving Michigan Forward" campaign for Governor focused on transparency and accountability through the Michigan Open Government Act.

Michigan deserves a government as honest and hardworking as its people.” — Marni Sawicki

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Cape Coral Mayor and Battle Creek native Marni Sawicki today announced her candidacy for Governor of Michigan, launching her "Moving Michigan Forward" campaign built on government transparency and practical leadership."Having returned to Michigan during COVID to be closer to family, I'm deeply committed to bringing real change and genuine transparency to our state," declared Sawicki, a Central Michigan University graduate. "Having transformed Cape Coral as mayor and succeeded in corporate America, I bring a unique perspective on delivering results, not just promises."A Cornerstone of TransparencyAt the heart of Sawicki's "Moving Michigan Forward" initiative is the Michigan Open Government Act , a comprehensive transparency framework that would revolutionize state government."The Michigan Open Government Act will be the foundation of my administration," Sawicki explained. "This isn't just about publishing budgets online—it's about creating a fundamentally different relationship between citizens and their government. Every contract, expenditure, and policy decision will be accessible to Michigan taxpayers. And importantly, it means holding elected officials to the highest ethical standards by requiring comprehensive ethics training and full disclosure of lobbying activities."Sawicki's transparency plan includes:• Regular public performance dashboards for all state departments• Livestreamed and recorded board/committee meetings and decision-making sessions• A searchable database of all state contracts and expenditures• Mandatory ethics training for all elected officials and state employees• Required public lobbying logs documenting all meetings between elected officials and lobbyists"In Cape Coral, we transformed a city in financial distress by bringing transparency to our operations," Sawicki noted. "We implemented performance measurements, reformed the budget process, and created accountability systems that restored public trust. The results were remarkable—improved bond ratings, enhanced services, and renewed citizen confidence."Proven Leadership in Cape CoralAs mayor of Cape Coral, one of Florida's largest cities, Sawicki led a transformation that offers a blueprint for Michigan's future. Under her leadership, Cape Coral:• Successfully negotiated fair union contracts while maintaining fiscal responsibility• Oversaw the installation of 12,000 new water, sewer and irrigation connections• Implemented critical infrastructure improvements while maintaining balanced budgets• Created new economic development initiatives that attracted businesses and jobs"What we achieved in Cape Coral wasn't magic—it was methodical management, transparency, and a willingness to make tough decisions," Sawicki said."Moving Michigan Forward" AgendaBuilding on transparency, Sawicki's "Moving Michigan Forward" initiative addresses five additional key priorities:Economic Development: "Our economic plan will create sustainable jobs with complete transparency in how development incentives are used," said Sawicki. "Coming from a union family where both my parents were union members, I understand organized labor's critical role in building a strong middle class."Education Excellence: "Michigan currently ranks 41st in education nationally, which is unacceptable," Sawicki declared. "As a Central Michigan University graduate, I experienced firsthand the power of quality education." Her plan includes increasing teacher pay, modernizing curriculum, and expanding early childhood programs—with transparent reporting on outcomes.Infrastructure and Housing: "In Cape Coral, we tackled major infrastructure challenges with complete transparency about costs and timelines," Sawicki noted. "Michigan faces similar challenges with our roads, bridges, and water systems. Citizens will track every infrastructure dollar through our transparency initiatives."Veterans' Support: With personal connections to military service through her husband, who served in the Army including deployment during the Gulf War, and her son in the Army Reserves, Sawicki emphasized her commitment to veterans."Military families make tremendous sacrifices, as I experienced firsthand during my husband's Gulf War service. Our veterans deserve transparent programs that deliver real results—no more bureaucratic runarounds."Public Safety: "As mayor, I worked closely with police and fire services to enhance public safety while ensuring fiscal responsibility," Sawicki stated. Her plan includes investing in modern equipment and training, community policing initiatives, and competitive pay—all with complete transparency.Michigan Roots"As a Battle Creek native who graduated from Central Michigan University, my connection to this state runs deep," Sawicki reflected. "I understand Michigan values because they're my values too—hard work, honesty, and helping your neighbor. Now that I’m home, I will help move Michigan forward with the transparency and practical leadership our state needs.""'Moving Michigan Forward' isn't just a campaign slogan—it's my commitment to leading with transparency and delivering measurable results," concluded Sawicki.For more information about Marni Sawicki and her "Moving Michigan Forward" campaign, visit www.MichiganLovesMarni.com About Marni Sawicki: Born and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan. Graduate of Central Michigan University. Former Mayor of Cape Coral, Florida. Business executive with extensive corporate experience. Mother with family ties to military service through her husband's Army service during the Gulf War and her son in the Army Reserves. For more information: marni@michiganlovesmarni.com.Paid for by the Committee to Elect Marni Sawicki for Governor, 126 E. Kilgore Rd. Ste 400 #422, Portage, MI 49002.

