Utah, Wyoming anglers invited to attend upcoming meeting to learn annual updates on Flaming Gorge fishery

Vernal — Fisheries biologists from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will share updates on the Flaming Gorge fishery, as well as work plans for 2025, at an upcoming public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the DWR Vernal office at 318 N. Vernal Avenue. Two additional public meetings will also be held to provide information about the Flaming Gorge fishery on March 31 at the Bear Community Center in Evanston, Wyoming, and another at the Wyoming Game and Fish Green River regional office on April 3.

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the Flaming Gorge fishery are encouraged to attend the meetings. Biologists from both state agencies will share the last year’s data on the latest population trends, results from recently conducted research, and ongoing management work related to the wide array of fish found in the reservoir.

The Vernal event will include a 30-minute presentation about the fishery, followed by a question-and-answer session for those in attendance.

For more information about the meeting and the Flaming Gorge fishery, call the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northeastern Region Office at 435-781-9453 or the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Green River regional office at 307-875-3225, extension 8617.