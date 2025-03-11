NC Commission Approves $446,169 to Reimburse Victims of Violent Crime

The Crime Victim Compensation Commission on Monday voted to approve $446,169 in financial reimbursements to victims of violent crime who applied for financial assistance to cover eligible medical costs, lost wages or other expenses incurred as a result of a crime committed in North Carolina.

The six-person commission meets quarterly to review claims recommended for reimbursement by staff at the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Office of Victim Compensation Services.

“These reimbursements do not erase the trauma and grief that victims of crime and their families experience,” said VCS Director Liddie Shropshire. “But this financial aid can help ease the financial burden of services needed following an assault, homicide or other violent crime.”

The Office of Victim Compensation Services receives more than 300 applications for assistance each month. Staff investigators determine eligibility and must escalate claims above $12,500 to the commission for approval before reimbursements can be processed.

In 2024, North Carolina’s Victim Compensation Program provided $9.8 million in reimbursements to more than 2,400 applicants.

The six-member board works together with the N.C. Office of Victim Compensation Services to evaluate requests for reimbursement of medical costs, lost wages and other expenses submitted by eligible victims of crime and their families.

To learn more about the state’s Victim Compensation Services program, visit ncdps.gov/4victims.