INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against XPLR Infrastructure, LP (“XPLR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIFR) f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about XPLR’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into convertible equity portfolio financing (“CEPF”) arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to buy out the Company’s CEPFs; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable.

If you bought shares of XPLR between January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/xplr-infrastructure/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 9, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

