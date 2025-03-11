Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Carmel, New York

Three Collections of Homes Include Options for 55+ Home Buyers

CARMEL, N.Y., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce that its newest community, Overlook by Toll Brothers, is now open in Carmel, New York. The new master-planned community of 300 homes offers luxury single-family homes and townhomes, including options for 55+ active adults, along with exceptional amenities for an unparalleled living experience. The Sales Center is now open at 2054 Route 6 in Carmel.

Overlook by Toll Brothers currently offers three collections of home designs, including two collections that are exclusively for 55+ active adults. The home designs include open-concept floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,900 to 2,500+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 1- to 2-car garages. Homes include gourmet kitchens, lavish primary bedroom suites, versatile lofts, finished basements, and a host of other outstanding features included. Homes are priced starting from $599,995.

All homeowners will enjoy access to the community's resort-style amenities, including a 7,400-square-foot state-of-the-art clubhouse with fitness center, pools, and sports courts for pickleball, tennis, and bocce. Easy, low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided ensures homeowners have more time to enjoy the community's many onsite amenities and spend time with family and friends.





"We are excited to introduce Overlook by Toll Brothers to the Carmel area," said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. "This community offers luxury living with an array of amenities and home designs that cater to a variety of lifestyles, making it an ideal place to call home."

The Regency Carriages Collection of townhomes and Regency Villas Collection of single-family homes within Overlook by Toll Brothers are exclusively for active-adult homeowners. Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older. The Ridge Collection of townhomes at Overlook is not age restricted.

Conveniently located near major commuting routes, including Metro North Stations and Interstates 84 and 684, Overlook by Toll Brothers is also close to a variety of shopping, dining, and recreation in Carmel.

Quick move-in homes complete with Designer Appointed Features are available with move-in dates as early as summer 2025. For more information on Overlook by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/371b6dd2-6e5a-4108-a9b8-336c8dfd0cdb

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Overlook by Toll Brothers New Toll Brothers luxury townhomes and single-family homes, including options for 55+ active-adult home buyers, are now open in Carmel, NY.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.