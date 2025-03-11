Vantis Vascular and Lovell Announce Agreement to Provide CrossFAST™ Advanced Delivery System to VA Hospitals Nationwide

New partnership expands access to Vantis Vascular's CrossFAST™ system, improving vascular care for veterans nationwide through VA hospitals

This agreement strengthens our mission to provide cutting-edge vascular technologies that improve procedural success and we are proud to prioritize medical centers dedicated to veterans.” — Jason Turner, CEO at Vantis Vascular

PENSACOLA , FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantis Vascular , Inc. is proud to announce a new agreement with Lovell Government Services , a premier government contracting partner, to expand access to the CrossFAST™ Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System for Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals and Department of Defense (DoD) medical centers nationwide.“We are honored to partner with Lovell Government Services to bring the CrossFAST™ System to VA hospitals and federal healthcare providers,” said Jason Turner, CEO at Vantis Vascular. “This agreement strengthens our mission to provide cutting-edge vascular technologies that improve procedural success and we are proud to prioritize medical centers dedicated to veterans and service members.”Key benefits of the agreement include:• Expanded Access — Enables VA hospitals and DoD medical centers to procure the CrossFAST™ system through Lovell’s federal supply channels• Simplified Procurement — Streamlined purchasing via GSA, DAPA, and ECAT contracts• Commitment to Veterans — Supports improved treatment options for veterans• Clinical Excellence — Ensures access to the latest advancements in the treatment of complex cardiovascular diseaseAbout the CrossFAST™ Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System:The CrossFAST™ Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System is the first and only dual monorail microcatheter advanced delivery system purpose-built for complex coronary and peripheral interventions. Unlike guide extension catheters, which have limited ability to reach targeted areas in complex high-risk procedures and demonstrated risk of vessel trauma and damage to previously placed stents, the CrossFAST Advanced Delivery System incorporates an integrated microcatheter with a seamless transition to lower the risk of these adverse events during catheter delivery. Advanced technology couples the microcatheter to the outer delivery catheter, allowing the CrossFAST System to be advanced as one unit for enhanced pushability and efficient navigation.About Vantis VascularVantis Vascular, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering next-generation vascular technologies that enhance procedural success and improve patient care. With a strong commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and physician collaboration, Vantis Vascular is advancing the future of interventional medicine.For more information, please visit vantisvascular.com.Media Contact:Jen FitzgeraldSPRIG Consulting LLCjen@sprigconsulting.comAbout Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.For Media Inquiries:

