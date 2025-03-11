Brag House Charts Post-IPO Growth Strategy, Amplifying Gen Z Engagement and Strategic Brand Partnerships

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its successful debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TBH,” Brag House Holdings, Inc. (“Brag House” or the “Company”) is accelerating its strategic initiatives to redefine digital engagement for casual college gamers and the brands that seek to connect with them. As Brag House enters this next phase of growth, the Company is focused on scaling its platform, enhancing user experience, and expanding its data-driven brand partnerships to create deeper, more meaningful connections with Gen Z.

A New Era of Digital Engagement for Casual Gamers Brag House is developing what it believes is a first-of-its-kind media technology platform that seamlessly integrates gaming, community interaction, and brand engagement. With a user base that thrives on competition, social connection, and digital entertainment, Brag House is continuously refining its platform to foster greater participation and retention. As part of its post-IPO roadmap, the Company is exploring new gamification features, reward-based engagement models, and strategic technology integrations to enhance user experience and extend the platform’s reach.

Unlocking New Value for Brand Partners Brands continue to face challenges in authentically engaging Gen Z, a demographic with over $360 billion in spending power. Brag House’s proprietary data-driven insights and interactive engagement tools position it as a unique solution for brands looking to connect with this influential audience. The Company is expanding its advertising and sponsorship capabilities, leveraging advanced audience analytics and engagement metrics to offer brands what it believes is an unparalleled opportunity to understand and interact with their target consumers in a dynamic, gaming-centric environment.

Strategic Growth and Innovation Brag House is actively collaborating with key technology partners, including Artemis Ave LLC and EVEMeta, LLC, to explore the integration of machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven user engagement tools. These innovations are expected to enhance personalization, refine audience insights, and create more immersive experiences for users and brand partners alike.

“Our successful public listing was an exciting milestone, but it’s just the beginning of what we envision for Brag House,” said Lavell Juan, CEO and co-founder of Brag House. “We’re focused on expanding our platform’s capabilities, refining our data-driven insights for brand partners, and continuing to foster a digital community that resonates with casual gamers. Our mission is to keep evolving in ways that make engagement more rewarding for both users and the brands that support our ecosystem.”

Looking Ahead Brag House continues to execute its growth strategy and remains focused on maintaining a strong foundation for innovation while ensuring a user-first approach. By scaling its reach and deepening its brand relationships, Brag House aims to further solidify its position at the intersection of gaming, digital media, and brand engagement.

For more information, visit https://investors.braghouse.com.

About Brag House

Brag House is the premier media technology gaming platform for the casual college gamer and fan, bringing the excitement of college sports rivalries to the gaming world. The platform fosters a safe, engaging, and community-driven environment where users can compete, connect, and engage in social-driven gaming experiences. By merging esports, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, Brag House offers an innovative space for both gamers and brands to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release includes certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management’s assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s platform seamlessly integrating gaming, community interaction, and brand engagement, the Company’s expansion of its advertising and sponsorship capabilities, the Company’s ability to leverage advanced audience analytics and engagement metrics, the Company and its partners’ ability to integrate machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven user engagement tools, and the Company’s ability to deepen its brand relationships. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the growth of our user base; our ability to improve our platform; competition, including technological advances made by our competitors; and our ability to accurately forecast demand for our services. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

