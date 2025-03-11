The Reviews Are In: Joe Piscopo Wows with New Memoir

Legendary entertainer pulls the curtain back on a life in show business

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lifetime at the top of the entertainment industry has left Joe Piscopo with a treasure trove of memories, anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes knowledge. In Average Joe: The Memoirs of a Blue-Collar Entertainer, Piscopo shares highlights from his decades-long career in show business, including his time on Saturday Night Live, his interactions with Frank Sinatra, and more.

“If you love show business stories, Piscopo’s memoir is a font of great anecdotes,” The Washington Post assures readers, noting that “He fact-checks the more sensational life and career turns, including his embrace of bodybuilding, which made him a punch line for other comics but might have saved his life.”

Opening with a dramatic tale of Piscopo rushing Eddie Murphy through 30 Rockefeller Center with just seconds to spare before the cold open of an SNL performance, the book is filled with entertaining vignettes involving some of the most well-known names in comedy.

Decider calls Average Joe “a breezy, readable, and funny book filled with some terrific stories,” describing it as a gripping read that threatens to deprive readers of a good night’s sleep because they won’t be able to put it down.

Famed broadcaster Bill O’Reilly promises that Piscopo’s memoir is “well worth your time,” while renowned reviewer Kristian Harloff offers Piscopo a big “thank you” for sharing “intimate details” of a full life, well lived.

“Average Joe: The Memoirs of a Blue-Collar Entertainer is an entertaining book, especially if you want an inside look at one man’s ascent from the streets of North Caldwell, New Jersey to the dizzying worlds of entertainment and what he learned on the way,” writes Bert Saraco of The Phantom Tollbooth. “Along the way are anecdotes featuring everyone from Don Rickles to Eddie Murphy. Refreshingly, Piscopo’s book is free from rancor, bitterness and excuses, his mantra being gratefulness, respect, and looking forward.”

