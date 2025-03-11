Vehicle Protection Structures Partners with Kia to Install Advanced Hail Protection and Solar Power System

This project will provide the Kia manufacturing facility with 3M+ square feet of inventory protection, 13 megawatts of power, and an optimized bottom line

DALLAS, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection, has partnered with Kia America to install an innovative hail protection and solar power system at the Kia West Point, Georgia manufacturing facility. The project will include structures that will provide hail and UV protection for thousands of cars, protecting millions of dollars worth of inventory, and will also incorporate solar panels for energy generation at the facility.

After severe hail storms and extreme weather hit Georgia in March 2023, damaging more than 13,000 vehicles and resulting in millions of dollars in vehicle damages at the Kia facility, the adoption of a protective solution was essential for preventing future losses. The protective structures from VPS will provide over 3.2 million square feet of hail protection coverage, and incorporate 17,000 solar panels that will provide 13 megawatts of power — approximately 20-30% of all power needed for the Kia manufacturing facility.

“We are thrilled to bring this first-of-its-kind solution to Kia’s West Point facility. This project sets a new industry standard by combining advanced hail protection with sustainable energy production,” said Wade White, Executive Vice President at VPS. “We couldn’t be more excited about the impact it will have on the resiliency of Kia’s supply chain and our planet.”

The investment aligns with Kia’s global sustainability strategy, including its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Kia aims to power all manufacturing sites with 100% renewable energy by 2040. The partnership with VPS and the solar integration at the West Point facility marks a key milestone in this vision, highlighting Kia’s leadership in advancing sustainable automotive manufacturing.

About VPS

Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a PlayPower brand, is a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection. Since 1991, it has been reducing hail damage and protecting vehicles from the harmful effects of heat and UV exposure. As a full-service design-build firm, VPS combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, delivering turnkey solutions from initial survey and design to engineering, fabrication, and construction.

