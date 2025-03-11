U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market Size to Achieve USD 750.4 million by 2025, Fueled by a CAGR of 5.1%: Says AMR

U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market Future

High prevalence of PDA, AMI, DVT, & PE, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and high-end technological innovations drive the growth of market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research added a report, titled, " U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology (Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, and Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices), Type (Automated Thrombectomy Devices and Manual Thrombectomy Devices), Disease (Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices, Peripheral Thrombectomy Devices, and Coronary Thrombectomy Devices), and Utility (Reusable Thrombectomy Devices and Disposable Thrombectomy Devices): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, top winning strategies, competitive landscape, key segments, top investment pockets and market size & estimations. As per the report, the U.S thrombectomy devices market is expected to hit $750.4 million by 2025, growing at the CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡High prevalence of PDA, AMI, DVT, and PE, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and high-end technological innovations drive the growth of U.S thrombectomy devices market. Additionally, introduction of lasers, UV radiation & 3D imaging generation in thrombectomy devices, and combination of decompressive surgery and thrombectomy are set to offer worthwhile opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. On the other hand, High cost associated with the use of thrombectomy devices, lack of trained professionals and less awareness about the tools have happened to restrain the growth to some extent.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5195 The key players analyzed in the report include Medtronic Plc., Teleflex Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Penumbra Inc., Capture Vascular, Inc., and Terumo Corporation. Adopting exclusive strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and others, they have retained their top status in the industry.𝐔.𝐒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Based on technology, mechanical thrombectomy devices accounted for nearly two-third of the U.S. market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. Increase in the incidence of acute ischemic strokes, peripheral artery diseases, periphery embolism, and deep vein thrombosis, which prevails in blood vessels have stirred the growth of the segment.Based on type, manual thrombectomy devices accounted for more than three-fourth of the U.S. market. This is attributed to the fact that manual devices are easy to use and cost-effective as compared to automated devices.By utility, disposable thrombectomy devices contributed to nearly four-fifth of the U.S. market, thereby generating the highest revenue in 2017. The segment is also expected to expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The fact that the disposable devices reduce the chances of contamination and severity of in-hospitalization diseases has fueled the growth of the market. On the other hand, the segment of reusable thrombectomy devices has been cited as having the highest market growth during the estimated period.Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5195 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.