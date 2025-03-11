Private Communities Registry Announces Its 'Most Popular Lifestyle Communities of 2025'

Congratulations to PCR's Top Communities of 2025 PCR connects homebuyers with amenity-rich lifestyle communities

Nearly 60 master-planned lifestyle communities throughout the country were recognized in the organization’s annual best-of list

PCR's annual top communities list spotlights the year's most desirable master-planned communities, and we’re honored to showcase the destinations that continue to captivate homebuyers nationwide.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned communities, has released its annual list of "Most Popular Lifestyle Communities."The diverse list includes 58 communities across 11 categories broken down by state and region. In each region, PrivateCommunities.com features dozens of appealing and desirable community showcase pages. The winners were selected based on a wide range of data that combines user engagement, page visits, and information requests from the previous year (2024)."In today’s dynamic real estate market, master-planned communities continue to flourish, offering exceptional opportunities for families, active adults, and retirees seeking the benefits of lifestyle living," says Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations at PCR. "With nearly 1 million visitors exploring the hundreds of communities featured on PCR, it's clear that interest in these sought-after destinations remains strong. This curated list highlights the communities that have captured the most attention from our engaged audience."Annual research of website visitors conducted by PCR revealed that community homebuyers are most motivated by “active lifestyle amenities” such as swimming pools, walking/biking trails, and fitness centers. Furthermore, many prefer to be near the beach, lake, or golf course. Not surprisingly, many of 2025’s top communities offer all those accommodations and more.PCR’s Most Popular Lifestyle Communities of 2025 Are:Arizona• Encanterra, A Trilogy Resort Community- Queen Creek, AZ• Estrella- Goodyear, AZ• Trilogyat Wickenburg Ranch- Wickenburg, AZ• Trilogyat Verde River™- Rio Verde, AZCalifornia• Heritage Placer Vineyards- Roseville, CA• Miralon- Palm Springs, CA• Nevina™- a TrilogyBoutique Community- Paso Robles, CA• TrilogySan Juan Oaks- Hollister, CA• TrilogyBickford- Lincoln, CAFlorida• Ave Maria- Ave Maria, FL• Cresswind Deland- Deland, FL• Grand Palm- Venice, FL• Kings Gate- Port Charlotte, FL• Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach- Daytona Beach, FL• Latitude Margaritaville Watersound- Panama City Beach, FL• Shearwater- St. Augustine, FL• The Isles of Collier Preserve- Naples, FLGeorgia• Cresswind at Spring Haven- Newnan, GA• Lake Arrowhead- Waleska, GA• Reynolds Lake Oconee- Greensboro, GA• Savannah Quarters- Savannah, GA• Waterways- Richmond Hill, GANorth Carolina• Albemarle Plantation- Hertford, NC• Bear Lake Reserve- Tuckasegee, NC• Compass Pointe- Leland, NC• Connestee Falls- Brevard, NC• Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure- Lake Lure, NC• St. James Plantation- Southport, NC• The Coves Mountain River Club- Lenoir, NC• The Settlement at Thomas Divide- Bryson City, NCSouth Carolina• Callawassie Island- Callawassie Island, SC• Carnes Crossroads- Goose Creek, SC• Dataw Island- Dataw Island, SC• K. Hovnanian'sFour Seasons at Carolina Oaks- Bluffton, SC• Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head- Hardeeville, SC• McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion- Santee, SC• Point Hope- Charleston, SC• Savannah Lakes Village- McCormick, SCTennessee• Black Creek Chattanooga- Chattanooga, TN• Fairfield Glade- Fairfield Glade, TN• Rarity Bay- Vonore, TN• Tellico Village- Loudon, TNTexas• Chambers Creek- Willis, TX• Headwaters- Dripping Springs, TX• Pecan Plantation- Granbury, TXVirginia• Bay Creek- Cape Charles, VA• Colonial Heritage- Williamsburg, VA• Fawn Lake- Spotsylvania, VA• Hiatt Pointe at Snowden Bridge- Stephenson, VA• ThreeOaks™, a TrilogyBoutique Community- Culpeper, VAMid-Atlantic• Amblebrook at Gettysburg- Gettysburg, PA• Eastman- Grantham, NH• Heritage Shores- Bridgeville, DE• K. Hovnanian'sFour Seasons at Kent Island- Chester, MD• Winding Creek 55+ Living- Annville, PAWest• Red Ledges- Heber City, UT• Trilogy Valor- Kuna, ID• Verterra- a TrilogyBoutique Community- Bonney Lake, WAPCR is the ultimate online resource for homebuyers researching amenity-rich lifestyle communities. Whether searching for a retirement retreat, an active adult 55+ community, or an all-age mixed-use development, PCR offers a diverse selection of the nation’s top communities, including golf, gated, waterfront, and mountain communities. Users can easily browse by city, state, region, home style, and price to find their perfect fit. Each community showcase page provides in-depth details on amenities, social opportunities, and highlights, with direct access to community representatives for more information and tour requests."Since launching in 1996, PCR has built lasting partnerships with the nation’s top builders, developers, and real estate professionals, serving as a trusted resource for connecting buyers with premier lifestyle communities," says Ben. "We take great pride in collaborating with these outstanding communities to support their sales and marketing efforts. Our annual top communities list is a testament to their excellence, and we’re honored to showcase the destinations that continue to captivate homebuyers nationwide."For more information and details on the winners, explore PCR’s Top Communities of the Year here. Private Communities Registry, LLCFounded in 1996, PCR is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned communities. Each year, nearly 1 million visitors browse PCR’s website to search gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ retirement communities based on location, lifestyle, and amenities. PCR helps builders, developers, communities, and real estate agents generate leads and drive web traffic from age-targeted buyers. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.