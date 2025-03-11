CBP Officers Seize Counterfeit Skin Creams and Sharpie Pens worth over $30,000 in Allentown, PA

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers warn consumers of the serious health threats posed by knockoff cosmetics after officers recently seized four shipments of counterfeit brand name anti-aging facial cream in Allentown, Pa.

Collectively, the four shipments of counterfeit cosmetics were valued at $28,550, had the cosmetics been genuine.

According to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, some counterfeit cosmetics contain chemicals known to cause cancer, acne, eczema, and other health issues. Various levels of urine and other dangerous substances have also been found in counterfeit cosmetics.

Counterfeit cosmetics may contain chemicals known to cause cancer, acne, eczema, and other health issues.

On March 1, CBP officers seized 60 boxes of counterfeit Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Moisturizer Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Crème shipped from Hong Kong to an address in Allentown. This shipment of luxury brand facial cream was valued at $8,400, had the facial cream been genuine.

On February 27, CBP officers seized 50 boxes of counterfeit Estee Lauder high-end anti-aging creams shipped from China to an address in Whitehall, Pa. This shipment of luxury brand facial cream was valued at $7,000, had the facial cream been genuine.

On February 26, CBP officers separately seized 50 boxes of counterfeit SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 anti-aging cream being shipped to an address in Allentown, and 50 boxes of counterfeit Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum cream being shipped to an address in Whitehall. Both parcels were shipped from Hong Kong and were valued at $7,750 and $5,400, respectively, had the facial cream been genuine.

Officers also seized 3,000 counterfeit Sharpie felt tip pens on February 26 that shipped from China to an address in Birdsboro, Pa. The Sharpie pens were valued at $1,530, had the marker pens been genuine.

“The global marketplace has allowed unscrupulous vendors to peddle counterfeit consumer goods as authentic products to unsuspecting consumers, and profit handsomely while placing consumers’ health and safety at risk,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area port of Philadelphia. “Customs and Border Protection urges you to protect your families by purchasing authentic consumer products from reputable retailers. Consumers might save a buck buying a knockoff product today but may end up paying thousands more in unexpected medical bills tomorrow.”

In each seizure, CBP officers suspected the shipments to be counterfeit and detained them. CBP officers submitted product documentation and photographs to CBP’s trade experts at the Center of Excellence and Expertise (CEE) for analysis. CBP’s trade experts worked with the trademark holders and verified that the anti-aging and facial creams, and the Sharpie pens were counterfeit and subject to seizure pursuant to CBP’s statutory and regulatory authorities.

Consumers should buy authentic cosmetics from reputable vendors.

For more information about the consequences and dangers often associated with the purchase of counterfeit goods visit the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign website at CBP’s Fake Goods Real Dangers webpage.

The international trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal. It steals revenues from trademark holders and tax revenues from the government, it funds transnational criminal organizations, and the unregulated products potentially threaten the health and safety of American consumers.

Counterfeiters manufacture consumer goods using substandard materials and parts that either break prematurely or that could hurt consumers. Counterfeit consumer goods may also be sourced or manufactured in facilities that employ forced labor.

CBP protects businesses and consumers every day through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement program. During fiscal year 2024, CBP recorded over 32,000 seizures with an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price worth over $5.4 billion, had the goods been genuine.

News media can search for additional enforcement details by viewing CBP’s IPR webpage or by viewing CBP’s IPR Dashboard and CBP’s Annual IPR Seizures Reports.

U.S. trademark and copyright owners can register with CBP to have their intellectual property protected at the border through the through the e-Recordation program (https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/).

CBP encourages anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the United States to submit an anonymous tip to https://eallegations.cbp.gov.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

See what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2023. Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.