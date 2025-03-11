INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Neumora Therapeutics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Neumora To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Neumora pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Neumora’s September 2023 initial public offering (the “IPO”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (“Neumora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NMRA) and reminds investors of the April 7. 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend BlackThorn’s original Phase Two Trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe MDD to show that Navacaprant offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (2) and to that same end, the Company also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (3) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On January 2, 2025, Neumora announced its experimental depression treatment failed in the first of three studies planned by the biotech company. As part of this announcement, Neumora disclosed that navacaprant showed no difference from a placebo in treating depression symptoms in the Phase III Koastal-1 trial. Analysts expressed surprise and concern at the Company's "worst-case scenario" for the program.

Following this news, NMRA's stock price plummeted 81% to close at $1.97 per share on January 2, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Neumora’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Neumora class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/NMRA or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40c366b5-14e0-4b22-97a7-aa038b861baa

Faruqi & Faruqi Partner James (Josh) Wilson James (Josh) Wilson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.