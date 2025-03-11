CHITA Introduces New Spring Furniture Options for Any Patio Size

From cozy balconies to spacious decks, CHITA offers chic and stylish outdoor furniture styles

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the spring season upon us, CHITA is excited to introduce its latest outdoor collections, designed to enhance any patio, large or small. With a perfect blend of style, durability, and versatility, the new Elara Rattan and Liana Wicker Outdoor Collections provide elegant solutions for creating a cozy and stylish outdoor retreat.

The Elara Rattan Outdoor Collection presents a contemporary, modular design, featuring sturdy steel frames wrapped in hand-woven, UV-resistant rattan. The collection includes a glider, ottoman, and side table, allowing for flexible configurations to fit any space.

The Liana Wicker Outdoor Collection exudes elegance with its intricately hand-woven wicker detailing and luxuriously plush, quick-drying cushions, ensuring optimal comfort. This stunning collection features a bistro set, perfect for intimate gatherings, a conversation set for creating engaging discussions, and a lounger set for ultimate relaxation.

Both collections are crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, making them the perfect addition to any outdoor setting.

"Spring is a season of renewal, and our outdoor collections are designed to help you fully embrace that spirit," said Steve, CEO of CHITA. "Whether you're enjoying a quiet morning coffee on a small balcony or hosting a lively gathering on a spacious deck, CHITA's spring furniture provides the perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability to make every moment outdoors truly special."

The Elara Rattan and Liana Wicker collections are now available on CHITA’s official website and on Amazon .

To learn more about CHITA’s furniture, visit: https://chitaliving.com/

ABOUT CHITA

CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand—it’s a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance. Rooted in CHITA’s belief that great design should be both beautiful and attainable, CHITA is your go-to partner for curating a space that radiates comfort, warmth, and personal style. CHITA invites you to transform your living space into a sanctuary where cherished memories are made, and everyday moments feel extraordinary.

Contact Info

Email: press@chitaliving.com

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648

