Macon Film Festival Calls for 2025 Sponsors for 20th Annual Event

Macon Film Festival is seeking financial partners for the August 21-24 festival

We aim to partner with businesses, organizations and corporations that are looking to uplift film development in Georgia and support the arts.” — Macon Film Festival Board President Hannah Hartman

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macon Film Festival is seeking sponsors for its annual festival being held August 21 to August 24, 2025. The Macon Film Festival is entering its 20th year and continues to celebrate and promote community and film for entertainment, inspiration, education and economic development in Macon and Georgia.The festival is held in the city “Where Soul Lives,” and will host film screenings, workshops, panel discussions and filmmaker/artists networking opportunities with our supporters. Screenings will be held at the Douglass Theatre, Theatre Macon, and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.The Macon Film Festival offers a variety of sponsorship levels beginning at $500. Sponsors will be identified in all printed and website signage and will receive admission for four days of film screenings, workshops, panels, Q&As and festival activities. Sponsors will enjoy more than 80 screenings shown over the course of the event that spotlight Georgia filmmakers, Fulldome immersive films and international films. Sponsors may network with fellow film industry professionals and engage in various industry workshops with anticipated topics covering student development focusing on careers in the film industry, law in filmmaking, marketing and public relations for film and the impact of AI.“We aim to make our 20th festival our most impactful yet,” Macon Film Festival Board President Hannah Hartman said. “We aim to partner with businesses, organizations and corporations that are looking to uplift film development in Georgia and support the arts.”For more detailed information regarding sponsorship levels and perks, please visit our website, www.maconfilmfestival.com . Marketing materials should be emailed to info.maconfilmfestival@gmail.com by July 15, 2025. Checks made payable to Macon Film Festival can be mailed to P.O. Box 929, Macon, GA 31202 or may pay online www.maconfilmfestival.com

