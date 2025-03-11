AAHA Accreditation Recognized as Key Quality Indicator in Newsweek's Inaugural America's Best Animal Hospitals

Country Hills Pet Hospital, Eden, WI celebrating AAHA Day Lafayette Veterinary Care team, Lafayette, LA celebrating AAHA Day 2024 Consumer Survey shows consumers are motivated by benefits of accreditation AAHA: The Standard for Veterinary Excellence

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) today announced its accreditation program has been incorporated as a significant factor in Newsweek's newly launched rankings of America's Best Animal Hospitals. This recognition reinforces AAHA's long-standing commitment to advancing excellence in veterinary care through its comprehensive accreditation program.

Newsweek, in partnership with data analytics firm Plant-A Insights Group, has made AAHA accreditation a key factor in its highly anticipated 2025 ranking of the nation's top 500 animal hospitals. Plant-A's inclusion of AAHA accreditation in the ranking criteria was not shared with AAHA prior to the publication of the results.

"The AAHA accreditation is a key indicator of quality in our overall methodology. AAHA’s on-site visits to accredited animal hospitals and its rigorous review process add significant credibility. By combining this with millions of online and social media reviews, we create a well-rounded assessment that blends quantitative and qualitative data to identify the best animal hospitals. While some hospitals are recognized as America’s Best Animal Hospitals without AAHA accreditation, it remains a strong indicator of quality," said Manuel Moerbach, CEO of Plant-A Insights Group.

This recognition comes as AAHA celebrates over 90 years of setting the standard for quality veterinary care.

"We are gratified to see AAHA accreditation recognized as a crucial indicator of quality veterinary hospitals in Newsweek's comprehensive ranking system," said Garth Jordan, CEO of AAHA. "This independent validation of our accreditation program's importance underscores what we've long known: that maintaining the highest standards of veterinary care directly correlates with highest quality veterinary care for your pet."

Unlike many other industries, veterinary practice accreditation is not mandatory in North America. AAHA-accredited hospitals voluntarily choose to undergo a rigorous evaluation process that examines nearly every aspect of veterinary medicine delivery. The evaluation process encompasses a comprehensive on-site assessment conducted by experienced teams who evaluate up to 1000 standards across 18 major areas of veterinary practice. AAHA’s Accreditation Specialists continually support our members as they prepare for their on-site evaluation with a Practice Consultant who will examine areas relating to anesthesia practices, diagnostic imaging, emergency services, examination facilities, medical records, pain management, patient care, pharmacy practices, safety, and surgical practices. Practice teams must demonstrate proficiency in their medical protocols and client service, continuing education, and leadership. The evaluation includes direct observation of practice procedures, thorough medical records and protocols review, and assessment of the hospital's commitment to ongoing staff development and training. These comprehensive evaluations ensure accredited practices consistently deliver the highest quality of veterinary medicine.

Including AAHA accreditation in Newsweek's methodology reflects the growing recognition that accredited hospitals demonstrate an exceptional commitment to veterinary excellence. This commitment translates into superior care for the millions of pets treated at AAHA-accredited facilities each year. AAHA's Your Pet newsletter showcases the value of accreditation to consumers through veterinarian-approved wellness resources written for consumers.

