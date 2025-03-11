DTE Energy Foundation offers $150,000 in grants to nonprofits through Community Empowerment Awards program

Second year of DTE Foundation grant program offers community transformation-focused nonprofits opportunity to apply for funding to enhance communities across Michigan

Detroit, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Foundation announced today it is inviting nonprofits across Michigan to submit project proposals for a grant that will support community transformation efforts as part of the Foundation’s Community Empowerment Awards program. $150,000 will be shared among the winning nonprofits.

Project proposals up to $50,000 are being accepted now through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 16. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can do so at the link here.

“Transforming communities is a cornerstone of the DTE Foundation's mission, with a focus on enhancing lives, meeting community needs and fostering vibrant neighborhoods,” said Rodney Cole, president, DTE Foundation. “We are thrilled to offer the Community Empowerment Awards for the second year. Last year's responses highlighted a significant need for continued support in this area, and we are committed to addressing that need.”

The DTE Foundation transforms underserved and disinvested communities by enhancing safety, expanding positive opportunities, and providing supportive services for youth and families. Funding supports organizations and initiatives that focus on placemaking, positive family development and community-driven solutions.

Grants will be considered when meeting the following criteria:

Applicants must be legally established 501(c)(3) public charities by the Internal Revenue Service and have the capacity to directly receive and manage the grant to be eligible.

Fiduciary, fiscal sponsor payment arrangements and Type III supporting organizations are not eligible.

The organization must be located in and directly benefit a project in Michigan.

The DTE Foundation must be the majority contributor to the overall project.

Submitted projects cannot be energy-related in any way.

The organization must provide a long-term sustainability plan for any future needs of the project.

The grantee must provide an annual report detailing the community impact of the grant.

The organization must be willing to fulfill press release and grant presentation requests.

About the DTE Energy Foundation:

The DTE Energy Foundation (Foundation) is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy (DTE) with a strong legacy of community support and involvement. In 2024, the Foundation provided $14.5 million in grant support to 375 nonprofit organizations in communities where the company has a business presence, with a focus on driving positive, meaningful change in priority giving areas: arts and culture, community transformation, economic progress, education and employment, environment and human needs. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE aspires to be the best in the world and the best for the world. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.

