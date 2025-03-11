HTVRONT Launches Manual Hat Heat Press – Transform Hats of All Sizes into Personalized Masterpieces

HTVRONT Manual Hat Heat Press is now available for pre-order on the official website – featuring dual-size hat platens for professional-grade results.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a pioneering force in the crafting industry, unveils its latest innovation: the Manual Hat Heat Press. The HTVRONT Manual Hat Heat Press is a state-of-the-art heat press featuring a big aluminum cast Teflon heat plate that delivers uniform heating and easily accommodates large-area designs. Designed to empower both DIY enthusiasts and small business owners, this device combines intuitive operation with professional-grade results, setting new standards in hat customization.





Engineered to deliver unparalleled heat efficiency with its high-quality cast aluminum plate and optimized thermal architecture, the HTVRONT Manual Hat Heat Press heats up rapidly to create a uniformly heated surface with precise temperature control adjustable up to 390℉ (200℃) and a programmable 600-second timer. This quick and consistent thermal performance is critical when processing heat-sensitive materials such as metallic vinyl or multi-layer vinyl, preventing adhesive degradation and edge lifting caused by uneven temperatures.





Versatility is a hallmark of this machine, underscored by its two interchangeable hat platens. The compact small hat platen is ideal for most children’s hats, while the large hat platen accommodates adult hats, ensuring a perfect fit regardless of style. Both platens feature an elegantly arched design that conforms to the natural curvature of a hat crown, effectively minimizing brim distortion during pressing. Additionally, the larger heat plate combined with an adjustable hat stretcher helps eliminate noticeable compression marks along the edges. Simply remove the screws on either side of the hat platen to quickly swap in the size that best suits your creative vision. This innovative system is widely applicable for crafting personalized hats, including baseball caps, bucket hats, and promotional styles.





HTVRONT places great emphasis on both product stability and user safety. The device's compact, home-friendly build features a sturdy ironing lid paired with a matching heating mat, ensuring stable support for the heat plate and materials. An integrated 15-minute auto shut-off function further enhances safety during extended crafting sessions. To bolster stability, four industrial-grade suction cups on the base firmly adhere to flat surfaces, effectively counteracting lateral forces during operation. These features, refined through extensive customer feedback, underscore HTVRONT's commitment to providing a safe and reliable crafting experience.

“At HTVRONT, our passion for creative expression drives us to continuously refine our products for the art and craft community. The HTVRONT Manual Hat Heat Press embodies this commitment with its rapid, even heating and versatile dual-size platens—ensuring every hat, regardless of style, receives exceptional support and precision," said Herman, CEO of HTVRONT.

HTVRONT Manual Hat Heat Press is now available for pre-order on the official website for $109.99—a $40 discount off its original price!

