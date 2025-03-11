ETHISPHERE NAMES NOBLIS AS ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR THE 13th TIME

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

Reston, Va., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has received the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Since 2008, Noblis has been recognized 13 times, and this year is one of only three honorees in the Engineering Services category.

“We’re truly honored that Ethisphere has recognized Noblis’ commitment to uphold the highest ethical standards for our customers, colleagues and the public for the 13th time,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and CEO. “As an organization that solves some of the most complex scientific and technical challenges for the public good and to advance critical national missions, we believe operating ethically, objectively and with integrity is imperative in every situation.”

In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

“Congratulations to Noblis for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. “This approach is good for business – employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process.”

For nearly three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.

